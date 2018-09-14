90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days exclusive – New couple Marta and Daya join the show

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is definitely big on drama and it’s about to get bigger. That’s because a new couple is all set to join the show and we get to meet them this Sunday!

Marta and Daya have been talked about since this 90 Day Fiance spinoff even started and now, we finally get to meet them. And we get to see if this is going to be a love connection or a big bust when Marta meets her Algerian prince.

The story of Marta and Daya starts on Sunday night when a new episode of the TLC hit airs. Viewers will at least get to see Marta tell her side of the story. There are still quite a few questions floating around about Daya that will hopefully be answered soon.

While the pair has really hit it off while chatting on social media, in the latest 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days exclusive preview, Marta admits that there are a lot of things she and Daya don’t have in common. One of the biggest being their language barrier.

Marta doesn’t speak Arabic and Daya doesn’t speak English. We’ve got another Paul and Karine situation where the two are doing more of their communicating through a translator on their phones.

There’s also the issue of religion. Daya is a devout Muslim and Marta is not. Will language and religion stand in the way of love?

Now that Marta and Daya are finally making an appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, we can finally find out what’s really going on.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.