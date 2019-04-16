90 Day Fiance: Ashley Martson dumps Jay Smith for cheating, or is it all for ratings?

Are Ashley Martson and Jay Smith headed for divorce (again) or is the 90 Day Fiance couple acting out for ratings?

With the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4 coming in just a couple weeks, that seems to be the question after Ashley posted accusations on Instagram that Jay was out cheating on her on Monday night.

It all started on Instagram, where Ashley posted twice to her stories, taking aim at her Jamaican husband. In the first, she accused Jay of cheating on her and for taking her car to a strip club even though he doesn’t have a license.

“It’s all fun and games until you get deported. Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license.”

The Instagram story also included “Bye Felicia” and “cancelled” in neon letters, leading 90 Day Fiance viewers to assume that the couple will be splitting up.

The second post to Ashley Martson’s Instagram stories took aim at the women who inevitably will be filling up his inbox. Instead of attacking them, Ashley invited them to take Jay off her hands.

“For all you thirsty girls In my soon to be ex husband’s inbox he’s all yours. Please do me the favor and take his nasty ass off my hands,” Ashley wrote.

Meanwhile, Jay Smith doesn’t seem bothered

While Ashley Martson was melting down over another alleged cheating scandal, Jay Smith seemed to be having a pretty good day. His Instagram stories start out with a trip to get some delicious looking Jamaican food followed by photos from the tattoo studio.

Jay even did a little singing and dancing for his Instagram followers before posting a couple of celebrity gossip articles that he was almost certainly getting paid for (and that were identical to the ones Ashley shared.)

Roughly two hours after Ashley accused Jay of cheating on her again, he posted this gem. It’s not clear if this was a response to Ashley or if he just wanted to wax poetic for us but, either way, it doesn’t seem like Jay cares at all that Ashley was at home flipping out and that just makes us wonder, again, if this was staged or if he really is out cheating this time.

Don’t forget the 90 Day Fiance Season 6 reunion

This isn’t the first time Ashley Martson has accused Jay Smith of cheating on her. Remember the drama ahead of and during the 90 Day Fiance Season 6 reunion? The pair seemed to be on the verge of a divorce then, when Ashley accused Jay of stepping out.

Then, not long after the reunion show drama, and after filing for divorce, she claimed that the entire split was fake.

“I’m breaking the NDA and surprise: Jay and I have never separated since the day we were married,” Ashley shared with fans in her Instagram stories back in February. “Breaking the NDA means I won’t be paid a dime for future shows. We were made to act as if our relationship was no longer active.”

Back then, Ashley and Jay were only rumored to be joining 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4 but now we know they actually did film for the show. Which makes us wonder if this latest cheating drama is real or fake.

Is it possible that Ashley and Jay are reliving their cheating storyline in an effort to get back in the good graces of 90 Day Fiance production and earn that check? Or is Jay Smith really stepping out and all of this is real? We have so many questions about what’s going on here and why Jay seems so unbothered by it all.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4 premieres on Sunday, April 28 at 8/7c on TLC.