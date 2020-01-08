9-1-1 return date: When does it come back on in 2020?

9-1-1 has been on hiatus for what seems like forever. After a winter finale like that, viewers are ready to find out when the show is returning to FOX.

Things were left hanging in the balance as revelations on 9-1-1 were aplenty. Hen (Aisha Hinds) and her wife are going to pursue fostering to adopt, a conclusion they came to after a lot of thought. Expanding their family will be a wonderful thing, but as viewers know, nothing happens without consequences.

One of the most pressing issues is Michael’s (Rockmond Dunbar) condition. The winter finale revealed that there is more going on with him, something that isn’t good. He confided in Bobby (Peter Krause) and asked him not to tell Athena (Angela Bassett) or the kids.

Season 3 has been intense since it began airing last fall, especially where Buck (Oliver Stark) was concerned. He went through a lot, and now, he is back with his house. Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) has grown a lot and her relationship with Chim (Kenneth Choi) is growing leaps and bounds.

As of now, an official return date has not been revealed. This is typical for 9-1-1 as they film the first half of the season and then break before finishing the season half of the season. Last year, the show returned in mid-March. The same timeline is expected for the second half of Season 3 this year.

Filming for the second half of Season 3 began earlier this week. And with 9-1-1 likely coming back in mid-March, that leaves several more weeks of the hiatus left. Viewers can catch reruns in the interim or follow the cast members on social media.

There is a lot to look forward to and more big revelations are expected to trickle over into the second half of Season 3 of FOX’s 9-1-1.