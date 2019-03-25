9-1-1 on FOX: Was it renewed or canceled for Season 3?

25th March 2019 5:02 PM ET

9-1-1 has been a huge hit for FOX. The show captivated audiences and steadily draws in viewers week after week. After a three-month hiatus, 9-1-1 returned last Monday night to finish out the second part of Season 2.

With Maddie’s (Jennifer Love Hewitt) husband Doug (Brian Hallisay) back in the picture, there is a lot going down on 9-1-1. With viewers wondering if Chimney will die or survive the attack, questions about a renewal for Season 3 were front and center following last week’s episode.

Will 9-1-1 be back for Season 3?

Earlier today, it was announced that 9-1-1 was renewed for a third season on FOX. It came by way of social media with a post on Instagram announcing the exciting news. Viewers are excited to see how the writers plan to finish out Season 2 and what they have planned for next season.

What can viewers expect for Season 3 of 9-1-1?

Of course, it looks like whatever happens with Chimney will be resolved before the season finale. He was stabbed and left for dead by Maddie’s husband. Chim knew him as Jason Bailey, and he used him to find out where his wife was hiding. Now that he has disappeared with her, it will be a race to save Maddie.

Meanwhile, Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby (Peter Krause) are planning to get married. Even though her parents didn’t make the best impression, everyone else is pulling for a happily ever after for the couple.

For Season 3, there is a lot that could happen. If Chim survives his attack, a relationship may be in the works for him and Maddie. Of course, that all depends on her mental state and if she lives to tell the tale about what happened between her and Doug.

9-1-1 airs Monday nights at 9/8c on FOX.