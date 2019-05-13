9-1-1: Lone Star: Here’s what we know about the 9-1-1 spin-off

9-1-1 is getting a spin-off! On the heels of two seasons of steady viewership and a Season 3 announcement already in the books, the show will be given a sister show that takes place in Texas!

Deadline announced that 9-1-1: Lone Star will be the next new show coming from the same people who brought 9-1-1 to life. If it is anything like the flagship series, viewers can expect another hit.

What do we know about 9-1-1: Lone Star?

The most exciting news is that Rob Lowe will be the lead in the new 9-1-1 spinoff. It will take place in Austin, Texas. This is definitely going to have a different vibe than the original, which is based in Los Angeles.

As for when 9-1-1: Lone Star will debut, the assumption is sometime in January 2020. That is what happened with 9-1-1 when FOX debuted it, and that appeared to work well.

Other cast members have not yet been announced. With Rob Lowe being the main character, there is a pretty good chance the show will draw an audience just from loyalty to the actor.

The premise of the show will follow Lowe as a father and cop who relocates to Austin, Texas with his son. Details surrounding their relationship haven’t been made clear but it sounds like there may be some issues to deal with.

When will more information about 9-1-1: Lone Star be made available?

Fox is set to debut the fall lineup for shows at the upfronts this week. Up until this point, there hasn’t been much information about which new shows could be coming, but the announcement of the 9-1-1 spinoff was expected. In fact, talk of a sister show happened almost immediately following the first season of 9-1-1.

With the upfronts coming up, it will be interesting to see if any other names are attached to 9-1-1: Lone Star or if Rob Lowe is the only name right now. Also, confirmation on timing is something viewers are interested in finding out as well.

9-1-1: Lone Star is expected to debut in 2020.