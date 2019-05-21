7 Little Johnstons Season 7: When will they return to TLC?

7 Little Johnstons Season 6 is coming to an end with prom night. This season has been filled with plenty of holidays, including a trip to New York City.

A lot has happened since the Johnstons debuted on TLC. Currently, Amber and Trent Johnston are raising five teenagers. Jonah graduated high school and began college last year and this year, Anna is following suit.

The children have all grown up since the show debuted back in 2015. Both Amber and Trent have been transparent in the struggles they face in life. In fact, Season 6 tackled them working through marital issues while having different parenting struggles. Rumors of a divorce swirled, but no one who watches the show was buying that at all.

On the Season 6 finale of 7 Little Johnstons, Anna and Elizabeth will be headed to prom. Of course, Trent will have something to say about the girls’ choices of dresses. With this big event culminating at the end of the season, viewers are excited to see what is next.

Right now, Season 7 has not been confirmed. TLC is still calling this a season finale and not series finale, which leads to the assumption the show will be back. If things follow suit with previous years, 7 Little Johnstons will likely return this fall.

There is so much to follow up on including Anna’s graduation, college, summer with five teenagers, and of course, the back to school routine!

7 Little Johnstons Season 6 finale airs Tuesday, May, 21 at 10/9c on TLC.