5 things you didn’t know about Stranger Things writer Justin Doble

Justin Doble, who has just signed a deal with Amazon Studios, is probably best known as one of the writers of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things.

The new deal will see Doble work on genre TV projects for Prime Video.

Here’s five things you probably didn’t know about

1 He attended the Warner Bros. Television Writer’s Workshop

Doble got his first writing job penning an episode of Fox sci-fi series Fringe, which was created by J.J. Abrams of Star Wars: The Force Awakens fame.

He got the job after attending the Warner Bros. Television Writer’s Workshop. It is known as the leading program for writers looking to start out in television.

2 He wrote four episodes for Stranger Things

Doble was the writer behind four episodes of Netflix’s Stranger Things. He penned two episodes in Season 1, and two from the upcoming Season 2.

His episodes in the first season were Chapter Four: The Body, the one where Joyce smashes a hole through her front wall with an axe to try and find Will.

The second was Chapter Seven: The Bathtub, where the boys build Eleven a sensory deprivation tank to try and increase her powers so she can find Barb.

The episodes he wrote for the upcoming Season 2 are Episode 3, The Pumpkin Patch, and Episode 7, The Secret Cabin.

3 He has had two Writers Guild of America Award nominations

Doble was among those on the Stranger Things crew nominated for the 2017 Writers Guild of America Awards, for Best Dramatic Series and Best New Series.

His ‘The Bathtub’ episode was also nominated for Drama Episode of the Year at the 2017 Gold Derby TV Awards.

4 He is also a producer

As well as being a writer, Doble was also a producer on Stranger Things.

He has also worked as a producer on Hulu series The Path and 2015 AMC series Into the Badlands — both of which he also wrote one episode for.

5 His first industry job was on 2008 film Cloverfield

His first industry job was working as an assistant to director Matt Reeves on 2008 monster movie Cloverfield.

He then worked as a script coordinator on Fringe from 2009 to 2010, the series he then went on to write his first TV episode for.

Other series he has written episodes for include Almost Human and Emerald City.