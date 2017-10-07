48 Hours spotlights murder of former bodyguard to Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt by Virginia Vertetis

This week 48 Hours spotlights the death of Patrick Gilhuley, a retired NYPD cop and former bodyguard of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

March 3, 2014, and Gilhuley made a series of desperate calls to his daughter from the home of his girlfriend, schoolteacher Virginia Vertetis.

During the last call his daughter heard three loud bangs and her father say Vertetis was shooting at him.

Police found Gilhuley dead near the front door and Vertetis told them she’d shot him with his own gun, that he’d left under the mattress.

At the trial her defense said that Gilhuley had been choking Vertetis and threatened to kill her. Whereas the prosecutor painted a picture of a woman whose life was falling apart and who took desperate action to stop Gilhuley leaving as well.

Vertetis was eventually found guilty of first-degree murder, though she was given the minimum sentence of 30 years. The defense claimed she had abandonment issues stemming from her father leaving her as a child and her marriage breakdown but the judge pointed out that she had failed to take responsibility for the killing and so showed no remorse.

She’ll be 82 when eligible for release.

48 Hours airs on Saturdays at 10:00 PM on CBS.