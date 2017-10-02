20/20 on ID spotlights the miscarriage of justice that led to Kim Long serving years for murder

This week 20/20 on ID examines the case of Kim Long, who served years in prison for a murder she did not commit.

Back in 2003 former emergency room nurse and mother of two Kim long was accused of murdering her boyfriend Oswaldo Ozzy Conde.

Conde was bludgeoned to death, in what was portrayed as a crime of passion but 27-year-old Long always insisted she came home to find her live-on boyfriend already dead.

At the trials the jury did not believe her and Long was sentenced to life in prison for murder.

But this was not the end of the case as it eventually came to the attention of the California Innocence Project and some questions raised doubt about Long’s conviction. For instance when the emergency responders arrived at the murder scene they were shocked by the sheer amount of blood, it was everywhere. Yet Long had no blood on her at all and the baseball bat that she was accused of hitting Conde with was never found.

She did admit that they had been fighting and drinking all day and that she had left earlier and ended up in the hot tub of friend Jeff Dills, who’d been drinking with Long and Conde all day. There were also some inconsistencies in the times she and Dills gfave police, with Lng saying she was dropped off at 1.30 A.M. and Dills saying it was 30 minutes later.

Later the case was reviewed and a judge overturned Long’s conviction on June 10, 2016.

