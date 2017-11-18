20/20 follows “Wonder Boy” Nathaniel Newman who has Treacher Collins syndrome

This week 20/20 airs a very special episode that features Nathaniel Newman, a boy with the very rare cranio-facial condition Treacher Collins syndrome.

Around 1 in 50,000 births in the USA are of children with Treacher Collins syndrome and like most parents the Newmans had no idea that their unborn child had the syndrome. The birth was traumatic and doctors were shocked at the birth and struggled to work out how to make it easier for baby Nathaniel to breathe.

Mom and dad did not even see their new son at first, but it was while they were in the room waiting that the Grammys happened to be on the TV. They heard the song Beautiful by Christina Aguilera and in that moment they found the courage to go and see their baby boy for the first time. They made a pledge that night to each other and their son that they would always see the beauty in him and would never hide him from the world or hide the world from him.

Later Nathaniel would undergo some surgery that his mother described as brutal, where they had to break most of the bones in his face so they could be reset and make it easier for him to breathe.

The show follows his life and the many challenges he faces every day and how he overcomes them, inspiring everybody who meets him.

There is also a movie called Wonder out today, which is based on the book of the same name by by R.J. Palac. Wonder is directed by Stephen Chbosky and follows the life of a boy with Treacher Collins syndrome as he negotiates school, it stars Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, and Jacob Tremblay.

