13 Reasons Why season 3 release date: When does show come back on Netflix in Fall 2019?

13 Reasons Why season 3 brings a new mystery for fans of the Netflix original series.

Season 1 dealt with the suicide of a high school girl named Hannah Baker. Season 2 dealt with bullying and a student’s decision to bring a gun to school for an attempted school shooting.

Season 3 of the hit series is going a little more generic, and this time it is all about a murder mystery as one student who pushed everyone’s buttons in the first two seasons ends up dead.

Here is what you need to know about the new season of 13 Reasons Why including when the series hits Netflix.

What is release date of 13 Reasons Why season 3 premiere?

13 Reasons Why season 3 premieres on Netflix on Friday, August 23.

As with all Netflix series, the entire season will drop at one time and they will all hit at 3 p.m. EST/midnight PST.

Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why includes a total of 13 episodes.

i know i never really tweet about 13 reasons why but i gotta say some of these last few scripts of season 3 are the show’s best. alright that’s all👋 — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) January 8, 2019

13 Reasons Why cast

There is one big change in the cast for 13 Reasons Why season 3. Katherine Langford, who portrayed suicide victim Hannah Baker in season 1 and a ghost in season 2, has left the cast. Her story is complete.

Returning are the main kids from the first two seasons, including Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe as Jessica, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, Brandon Flynn, and Justin Foley, and more.

New to the cast in season 3 are a couple of familiar faces, with the biggest being Benito Martinez (The Shield) as Sheriff Daughtry.

13 Reasons Why season 3 plot synopsis

13 Reasons Why Season 3 is a murder mystery this time around, changing things up from the first two seasons.

This season, Bryce Walker, the rapist from season 1, was found dead and the students who crossed his path in the past all have reason to suspect each other.

When everyone starts to turn on each other, finger-pointing makes it look like anyone could have pulled the trigger — even Clay Jensen, who says the world is a better place without Bryce in it.

Here is the trailer for the third season of the hit Netflix original series:

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

13 Reasons Why season 3 returns to Netflix on Friday, August 23 at 3 p.m. EST.