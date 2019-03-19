13 Reasons Why Season 3 release date on Netflix, cast, trailers, plot and everything you need to know

19th March 2019 12:56 PM ET

13 Reasons Why Season 3 will premiere on Netflix in 2019. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the hit teen-suicide drama series after Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger. Netflix renewed the series for Season 3 in June 2018, less than a month after Season 2 debuted in May.

13 Reasons Why is one of Netflix’s most-watched drama series. The controversy and heated debate generated by Season 1’s graphic depiction of the social issues plaguing teenagers, such as bullying, rape, violence, and suicide, only helped to boost the show’s ratings and led to the quick renewal of the series for Season 2.

With fans eagerly anticipating the return of 13 Reasons Why for Season 3, we bring you everything you need to know about the upcoming season, including release date, cast, teasers, trailers and plot.

13 Reasons Why Season 3 release date

Netflix has not yet officially announced a release date for 13 Reasons Why, but the streaming giant renewed the series for Season 3 in June 2018 (see the announcement video below) and confirmed that it will be released in 2019.

Season 2 premiered on May 18, 2018, which was just a little over a year after Season 1. So we could expect Season 3 to also premiere about a year after Season 2, that is, by the summer of 2019.

Filming of 13 Reasons Why Season 3 started in August 2018 and ended in February 2019, so a summer 2019 release date is feasible.

How many episodes will there be in 13 Reasons Why Season 3?

Seasons 1 and 2 of 13 Reasons Why featured 13 episodes. So, all other things being equal, Season 3 will also likely feature 13 episodes.

13 Reasons Why Season 3 details

Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why is based on the novel of the same name by Jay Asher. The series premiered on Netflix in March 2017 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular series.

According to Nielsen estimates, Season 2 pulled in an average of about 6.08 million viewers in the U.S. during the first three days.

Netflix confirmed the renewal of 13 Reasons Why for Season 3 with a teaser video released on social media and YouTube in June 2018.

Jay Asher’s novel was adapted for TV Brian Yorkey. Yorkey will return as showrunner for 13 Reasons Why Season 3.

13 Reasons Why Season 3 is executive produced by Yorkey, Joy Gorman, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Tom McCarthy, Selena Gomez, Steve Golin, and Michael Sugar.

The production companies behind the series re Paramount Television and Anonymous Content. Others include July Moon Productions and Kicked to the Curb Productions.

Despite the controversy and heated debate sparked by the show’s graphic depiction of teen social issues, such as bullying, rape, gun violence, drunk driving, teen suicide, the first season received generally positive reviews and favorable audience response. Katherine Langford was widely praised for her portrayal of the character of Hannah Baker and received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a TV series.

13 Reasons Why Season 3 teasers and trailers

Netflix has not yet released an official trailer for 13 Reasons Why Season 3. We will update this page with the trailer when Netflix releases it.

13 Reasons Why Season 3 cast

Most of the main cast of Season 2 will return for 13 Reasons Why Season 3.

Dylan Minnette will return as Clay Jenson, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, and Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis.

Justin Prentice is also expected to return as Bryce Walker. Brenda Strong, who plays Bryce Walker’s mother, Nora, will return for Season 3 as a series regular.

Timothy Granaderos, who plays Montgomery de la Cruz, is also returning as a series regular for Season 3. Monty was responsible for bullying and abusing Tyler.

Katherine Langford is not expected to return for Season 3. She confirmed in an Instagram message posted in May 2018 (see below) that she won’t return as Hannah Baker.

13 Reasons Why Season 3: What the series is about

13 Reasons Why is based on the novel by Jay Asher.

The series has courted controversy, with many health experts arguing that the show’s graphic depiction of the sensitive subjects of teen suicide, and the related social issues of bullying, rape, and substance abuse, could be harmful to vulnerable young viewers, especially teenagers who already have suicidal thoughts.

13 Reasons Why Season 1 followed the 17-year-old Liberty High School student Clay Jenson and his crush Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) who took her own life after suffering bullying and sexual assault at her school.

She left recordings explaining why she committed suicide.

Season 2 picked up where Season 1 left off to focus on the aftermath of Hannah’s suicide and the quest for justice for Hannah. Season 2 also introduced another troubled teenager, Tyler, who planned a mass shooting at the school after being a victim of bullying and assault.

The controversy over the show’s graphic depiction of bullying, rape, substance abuse and teen suicide raised questions whether Season 3 should continue focusing on the same unsavory subjects. The series had responded to the controversy generated by Season 1 by introducing advisories and warnings that played before the episodes.

13 Reasons Why Season 3 plot: What to expect

13 Reasons Why Season 3 will pick up where Season 2 left off to resolve the Season 2 cliffhanger centered on Tyler’s attempted shooting.

At the Netflix FYC panel in June 2018, the showrunners indicated that the show will continue to focus on the same controversial subjects despite criticism. According to Yorkey, “What happened to Hannah will always be the first clause of the story,” and Season 3 will continue to focus on young people traumatized by bullying and sexual assault.

i know i never really tweet about 13 reasons why but i gotta say some of these last few scripts of season 3 are the show’s best. alright that’s all👋 — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) January 8, 2019

Yorkey revealed that 13 Reasons Why Season 3 will focus on explaining the circumstances that led to Tyler’s attempted mass shooting. We know that he was a victim of severe bullying and that he was socially isolated and became deeply troubled.

In the Season 2 finale, Tyler is brutally assaulted by Monty (Timothy Granaderos). Tyler returns to the school dance with a gun to avenge himself against his tormentor but Clay found him, took the gun from him and helped him to escape.

Season 3 will reveal what happened to Tyler after Clay helped him to escape.

Clay is also adjusting to life after Hannah’s suicide and the ordeal of Season 2’s court case. After helping Tyler escape, he ended up holding the weapon. We will see how he explains himself in Season 3.

We may also learn more about Monty, who has an abusive father.

The upcoming season will continue the story of Bryce who received only three months probation for raping Jessica and Hannah.

Bryce’s girlfriend Chloe tells Jessica that she is pregnant. The baby is presumable Bryce’s. It remains to be seen what she does next. Will she try to get an abortion?

Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why will also likely follow Jessica picking up the pieces of her life again.

Justin will be looking to start a new life after he is adopted by Clay’s parents but he will need to confront his heroin addiction.

A love triangle is apparently brewing between Alex, Justin and Jessica.