12 Monkeys Season 4: Release date, cast, trailer and spoilers

12 Monkeys Season 4 is set to air later this year — and here’s everything we know about the release date, cast, trailer and spoilers.

From the little information that’s been released or leaked, fans could well be set to see magic, dragons, and sorcery as the series takes its characters to England in the Middle Ages.

Last season we finally learned the origins of the Witness and what the plan was. This fourth season will look to capitalize on that and move the story to a dramatic conclusion.

12 Monkeys Season 4 spoilers: Things get medieval

The new setting of the Middle Ages is key to the show’s whole world, and will play a huge role in eradicating the Witness and the Army of the 12 Monkeys for all time.

“We saved the best splinter for the last,” executive producer Terry Matalas told EW. “We wanted to send them to a darker, more dangerous time period than ever before — and there’s nothing better for that than the Middle Ages. Imagine Jennifer Goines wandering through Winterfell and you can guess the places we’ve gone with it.”

12 Monkeys Season 4 cast: Guest-stars and returning

No full cast-list has been released for the season, however the series regulars are all likely to return. And speaking of Jennifer Goines — we can tell you that she has a connection to one of the show’s guest stars.

According to IMDb, Jennifer K Preston (Britannia) is listed in Episode 1 as Jennifer’s alter-ego, which means things could get interesting.

Jennifer Goines and her strange and mad ramblings have often provided key information to Cole and Railly during their adventures, but has become so much more to the show over the course of its run. Her having an alter-ego promises lots of potential twists.

Emily Hampshire will of course return as Jennifer Goines, as 12 Monkeys just would not work without her. And we have learned that Faran Tahir is returning as Mallick.

Will there be more zany moments for Jennifer Goines?

Last year’s season gave us an incredibly fun series of zany moments with Jennifer Goines. The highlight of which was her music video of 99 Red Balloons, which, for my money, surpassed the original version.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Might there be more of these kinds of moments and if so how would it play in the Middle Ages? Will she suddenly start reciting the poems of Geoffrey Chaucer or another poet of those times?

Might she deck herself out in Lincoln Green and become Robin Hood? Who knows. Your guess is as good as mine, but one thing’s for sure — Jennifer Goines will likely deliver more memorable moments as her story wraps up.

12 Monkeys Season 4 plot: Potential storylines in the Middle Ages

England of the Middle Ages poses a lot of potential story ideas for the series, which could well involve a few historical characters and references. Although we have no idea what the writers have in store for us, it’s always fun to speculate and England of the Middle Ages gives us a lot to work with.

The time period saw England begin to emerge after the fall of the Roman Empire and was a time of many feuds, but it was also a time that gave us many epic poems such as Beowulf and also the first writings about King Arthur.

We also saw huge advances in metal work as the technology of the time progressed out of necessity due to the various feuds. It was also the early days of alchemy.

The show’s writers could potentially have a ton of fun with this time period given that many of the myths about dragons and sorcery come from then. The Middle ages were also when England was in the process of converting to Christianity, so there were still a lot of the old pagan religions being practiced and people were fearful and superstitious.

It will be interesting to see what elements of this time period the writers draw on. Might we see a few well-known characters of the time referenced? Or will the series completely ignore the obvious possibilities and completely surprise us?

The real fun will be seeing how Cole and Railly cope and handle blending into the time period. Will Railly’s advanced medical knowledge be seen as sorcery? Is Jennifer Goines going to wind up being the only character that has a chance of perfectly blending in?

The Middle Ages also saw the Black Death hit England and most of Europe, so we might see our time travelers having to deal with that. This would make sense given that Cole’s whole journey into time travel began with him and his team from the future looking for a way to prevent a plague.

It would also bring the show full circle given that Railly mentions the Black Death during her speech to medical professionals in the pilot episode way back in Season 1. What do you think?

12 Monkeys Season 4 trailer

Here is the initial trailer released at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con

Our time will come. 12 Monkeys Season 4 will premiere in 2018. Posted by 12 Monkeys Syfy on Thursday, July 20, 2017

12 Monkeys Season 4 air date: When does show return?

At this point no concrete date for when Season 4 will air has been released. The first season premiered in January 2016, however Season 2 premiered in mid-April and Season 3 in mid-May. If Syfy followed that pattern, Season 4 will likely return sometime from mid April to late May. We will add the release date as soon as we know it.