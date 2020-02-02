Why isn’t 90 Day Fiance on tonight? Here’s when the TLC series returns and what to expect

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance fans may be disappointed to learn that there is no new episode of the hit TLC series tonight.

This is the second time during Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance that TLC has not aired a new episode of the show in it’s Sunday night time slot. And while they probably have a great reason for doing that this time around, that still doesn’t make it any easier for diehard fans of the show to make it through until a new episode is available.

Why isn’t 90 Day Fiance on tonight?

When TLC made it clear that 90 Day Fiance was not airing this Sunday, they didn’t explain why there would be a skipped week. However, February 2 is Super Bowl Sunday and it’s quite possible that the network just didn’t want to compete with the biggest game of the year.

After all, 90 Day Fiance quite frequently is the most-watched cable TV show on Sunday nights. But on a night like tonight, there’s a pretty good chance that many regular viewers would be choosing to DVR their Sunday night guilty pleasure in lieu of the game and all of the Super Bowl party festivities that come along with it.

We’ll miss you 90 Day Fiance… until next week.

What can 90 Day Fiance fans expect when the show returns?

90 Day Fiance returns with a new episode on Sunday, February 9 at 8/7c. According to a sneak peek already shared by TLC, we will get to see Anna and Mursel reunite and rush to the altar to get married before his K-1 visa expires.

The pair are in a huge hurry because of Mursel’s return to Turkey and then his decision to come back to the U.S. He was granted a very rare re-entry but when he gets back to America, the pair literally have hours to tie the knot before time runs out.

We will also get to see Robert and Anny’s wedding. However, the latest 90 Day Fiance sneak peek teases that Robert calls the whole thing off before they say their “I do’s.”

Can you believe he did that? Anny looks absolutely amazing in her wedding dress and that alone should have been enough to get Robert through the ceremony.

Feb 9 | 90 Day Fiance Don't miss the heart-ponding moment when #90DayFiance returns Sunday, Feb 9 at 8/7c! Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Friday, January 31, 2020

Previously shared 90 Day Fiance spoilers have already revealed what happens for Anna and Mursel as well as Robert and Anny, so many fans of the show already know how both of their stories go.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.