Who wins Survivor Season 40? Host Jeff Probst predicts winner

Survivor Season 40 gets started on Wednesday night, and it’s going to be a season for the books. Twenty former winners have been invited back to try to win the show again.

Part of the draw for the Survivor: Winners at War cast is that there is $2 million on the line this time. It also doesn’t hurt that the Survivor stipends were increased for this season.

Host Jeff Probst always gives interviews before a new season begins, and that’s exactly what he did for this season as well. Entertainment writer Dalton Ross even got him to go on record as to who he thinks will win.

Who wins Survivor Season 40? Jeff Probst picks winner

Jeff thinks that the winner is going to be Danni Boatwright. The famous fan of the Kansas City Chiefs is back for the new season, and she has a lot of support — including from the host of the show.

Speaking with Dalton Ross, Jeff had a lot to say about why he picked Danni as the Survivor Season 40 winner on Day 1 of the new season:

“It’s just a thing. Today I saw something. I like Danni Boatwright. I like a lot of people out here but I’m going to pick my winner’s pick — Danni.”

He added that she showed a “quiet confidence” on the island and that when the marooning took place, he knew that she was ready to play the game again.

Survivor: Winners at War season premiere

The first episode of Survivor 40 takes place on Wednesday, February 12. It’s going to be a two-hour installment for the show, and it will kick things off in the right way for CBS viewers.

Called Greatest of the Greats, Survivor is going to be a lot of fun to watch all 20 of these former winners take the stage again during this episode.

The producers did a good job of selecting people from each era of the show, and now we will all get to see which one of the castaways has what it takes to beat 19 other people who already know how to win.

In addition to Danni returning to the show, some of the other Survivor 40 cast members are Rob Mariano, Kim Spradlin, Nick Wilson, Ethan Zohn, and Yul Kwon. Many of them know each other outside of the show, so that could lead to alliances shaping the season.

Viewers need to make sure to tune in for the premiere, especially because there will be a lot to talk about after Episode 1. We also get to see if Jeff Probst made a good choice in picking Danni Boatwright as the Survivor 40 winner.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.