Who is the Kangaroo on The Masked Singer? New clues point to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lindsay Lohan, and Jordin Sparks

While tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer saw Miss Monster go home, there are still three more singers going on to the next stage of the competition. One masked celebrity has panelists and viewers stumped as the Kangaroo sings her way to redemption.

Guesses for the Kangaroo’s identity have been as all over the place as the masked singer’s clues. One of the weirdest clues placed her on a list with Seal and Mike Tyson.

The Kangaroo character points to connections to Australia, while her boxing outfit could reference a career in the ring. Underneath the costume, the Kangaroo hints at personal tragedy, redemption, and finding herself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger have theorized that the Kangaroo could be anyone from Lindsay Lohan, to Candace Parker, Iggy Azalea, or Tatyana Ali.

Who is the Kangaroo on The Masked Singer? Are panelists way off?

This week panelists mentioned Lindsay Lohan again, who has certainly had a troubled past which would merit redemption. She also has a new reality show to market, so an appearance on The Masked Singer would be great publicity.

English model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was also mentioned as a possibility because of her past as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and the angel figurine depicted in the newest clue package.

Singer and American Idol winner Jordin Sparks was another wild guess and she does share some details with the clues provided.

While there doesn’t seem to be any personal controversy in her history, she did recently suffer a personal loss (as alluded to in the newest clue package), has associations with the number 23 (the date she won American Idol), and has a son named DJ (as seen on the back of one of the basketball jerseys, but spelled Dee Jay). The Kangaroo does mention being a role model for her “little roo,” suggesting she might be a mother.

Is the Kangaroo a famous Jordin or Jordyn? The clues seem to fit them both.

However, the internet seems to think that it’s another Jordyn behind the mask: Jordyn Woods. The former best friend of Kylie Jenner had a lot of hot press over the cheating scandal involving her and Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson. Jordyn’s father, who died recently, worked as a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which could explain the basketball and gramophone clues.

The Kangaroo goes on to the next round of the competition along with the White Tiger and Turtle. Miss Monster (Chaka Khan) was sent home tonight, joining the previously unmasked Robot (Lil’ Wayne) and Llama (Drew Carey).

Watch The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.