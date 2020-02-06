Who are Peter Weber’s final four on The Bachelor after eliminating 10 women this week? [Spoilers]

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Peter Weber sent a record amount of women home on this week’s episodes of The Bachelor.

ABC aired two episodes this week, one on Monday night and one on Wednesday night, and Peter proved that he wasn’t interested in any drama.

The week started out with 16 women, and at the end of last night’s episode, only six women remain.

Two of those will be eliminated during next week’s episode.

However, we already know who the final four will be, who are bringing Peter home for the hometown dates.

Without further ado, meet your final four women.

Madison has stayed out of the drama on The Bachelor

Madison is still on The Bachelor, even though she’s taken a backseat in recent episodes. She hasn’t been part of any drama, but the previews reveal that she’ll quickly become one of Peter’s favorites on the show.

She has a passion for basketball, and she has a loving family, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann has been a frontrunner

Hannah Ann is another pageant girl, but she hasn’t let that define her on this season of The Bachelor. Plus, she’s been a frontrunner with her first impression role.

But Peter does have one concern.

Hannah had a one-on-one date with Peter this week, and here, she told him that she’s never been in love. We found her ex-boyfriend, and she’s told him she loved him on his Instagram when they were dating.

Victoria F has been a source of confusion for The Bachelor

Victoria F contemplated leaving the show because she wasn’t sure about the whole process and falling for Peter. But she stayed, and Peter seems to like everything about her.

But he does struggle with the fact that she can’t open up, and she seems to be hung up on the smallest of details.

Before filming began, Victoria made headlines for being someone who slept with married men. While she has denied this accusation, Peter has yet to learn about this on the show. She did, however, address it after leaving the show in an Instagram post.

Kelsey may be too emotional for The Bachelor

Kelsey is one of the final four, even though she’s struggled throughout this season. She doesn’t like seeing Peter go on dates with the other women, and she contemplated telling him about her struggles.

While she’s followed her heart and done what made her happy, some of the other ladies aren’t too pleased with the way Kelsey is handling it.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.