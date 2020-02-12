When will Counting On return to TLC and is it coming to an end?

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Counting On was born after TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting following the Josh Duggar scandal that broke in 2015. After it was revealed that he inappropriately touched several of his sisters and his parents knew about it, the network decided to ax the program.

There have been rumblings that Counting On may be coming to an end as well. Eventually, that will be the case, but right now, TLC will likely continue to put the show on the air as fans enjoy watching the children build their own families and thrive as parents.

Here’s why Duggar fans think the show may be canceled

At this point, there are no credible sources relaying information that Counting On will be canceled or coming to an end. The speculation is based on the recent activity over months from the Duggar children.

Several of the Duggar children have incorporated their businesses. Anna and Jana Duggar both registered LLCs, but nothing has come of either of them yet. There are also the YouTube channels that have been set up by some of the Duggar daughters. Jessa and Jana both have channels.

Why shouldn’t the Duggar children monetize their content and get paid for what they put out there? Many of their followings are huge, and with that, they could easily earn money as a side hustle.

Also, a few of them attempted to get paid for posting the “link in bio” articles, though that hasn’t been seen recently from any of the Duggar family members.

When will Counting On return?

Right now, TLC hasn’t confirmed if, or when Counting On will return. This is typical though, especially if the family has an announcement to share about courting or another Duggar pregnancy.

Since Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar did get their birth special, it is clear that Counting On is still filming the Duggar family. If the show was canceled or going to be ending, the likelihood that another birth special would have been filmed is slim.

There is no rhyme or reason as to when Counting On airs. The 10 seasons have been all over the place, beginning early in the year and later in the year. Based on guesses, Counting On may return at some point this spring. March or April are both likely but don’t be surprised if Counting On returns in May either.

At this point, there is no exact date for a Counting On return, but it doesn’t look like the show is ending any time soon.