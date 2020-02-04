Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus on MTV.

Teen Mom 2 recently wrapped, so both shows are currently on hiatus. Teen Mom fans are patiently waiting for the new season to arrive, but MTV hasn’t said much.

The network has revealed that the show is coming back, but no date has been announced. In fact, no trailer has really been shared either.

So, when does Teen Mom OG return in 2020? The reality is that MTV hasn’t released any information about this upcoming season.

Teen Mom OG’s previous premiere dates

Many shows on television have similar premieres dates every year, which makes it easy to predict when the shows return.

However, Teen Mom OG’s premiere dates are all over the place. For example, in 2016 and 2017, MTV aired two seasons of the show, whereas 2018 and 2019 only had one season each.

During seasons 2 through 4, Teen Mom OG would air once a year, premiering during June and July. But since then, the show has premiered in March, January, April, November, and October.

The latest premiere date was in June 2019, and the show wrapped two months later in August 2019. Between the 2018 and the 2019 seasons, there were 7 months.

If MTV wants 7 months in between seasons, we can expect the Teen Mom OG 2020 premiere date to be in February 2020.

Teen Mom OG has many unanswered questions

The upcoming Teen Mom OG season already has many unanswered questions. For one, Maci McKinney’s ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards has welcomed a daughter into the world. Maci and Ryan’s relationship has been questionable, as she has a hard time moving on from his drug addiction.

Catelynn Baltierra has faced pregnancy and divorce rumors, and while she has set the record straight, fans are curious to know if her marriage is back on track after a break from Tyler Baltierra.

Amber Portwood’s arrest will be another big storyline, as her story hasn’t been told yet. She will fight for time with her son James after Andrew becomes a primary caregiver immediately after her arrest.

Cheyenne Floyd will learn about Cory Wharton’s news that he and Taylor Selfridge are expecting a child. They have announced that they are expecting a girl.

And lastly, Mackenzie McKee lost her mother to cancer back in December after a two-year cancer battle. This season will show the final days with Angie as she fights for her life.

