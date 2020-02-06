What happens next week on The Bachelor Episode 7? [Spoilers]

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Peter Weber has had quite the week with two episodes of The Bachelor airing on ABC.

And there was no shortage of drama. However, during Wednesday’s episode, he was able to cut out the remaining drama and focus on the romance, as he sent home Tammy and Mykenna after their continuous drama.

While he started by sending Tammy home, he chose to send Tammy home right after during the rose ceremony.

Additionally, he sent home Sydney Hightower, a woman who he bonded with on a one-on-one date earlier this season.

Peter Weber claims he’s falling in love

Next week, Peter Weber tells the cameras that he’s falling in love with one of the women. But who is it?

Read More Victoria F on Cosmopolitan cover: Why the editor decided to pull the promised cover

Reality Steve has a few spoilers for the upcoming week, and it seems that his connection with Madison starts to grow. So far, she’s stayed somewhat in the background, but now, Peter realizes what an amazing connection they have during a one-on-one date.

Natasha Parker also has a one-on-one date next week, but she’s sent home before the date is over.

In addition, Kelsey has a one-on-one date, despite her being rather emotional during the season. She struggles to see him with other women, but in the previews, she seems happy to be in the final six.

Plus, on top of all the dates, there’s one group date with Kelley, Hannah Ann, and Kelsey, according to Reality Steve. He admits that he doesn’t know much about what went down during this group date

Peter Weber eliminates one additional woman

One of the women who gets sent home next week is Kelley Flanagan. She’s the one who Peter met in a hotel lobby before filming The Bachelor when they were at the same hotel for two separate events.

The two did bond over the fact that they had met before and thought it was fate, but Kelley started to question whether this whole process was for her. At this point, we don’t know if she chose to leave herself or if Peter sent her home during the one-on-one date.

Even though Peter continues to send home the women he isn’t feeling a connection with, he’s still questioning where he stands with Victoria Fuller. It’s no secret that she almost went home during their one-on-one date, but he continues to keep her around.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.