Was Kirk Frost from LHHATL arrested and in the Gwinnett County Jail? Here are the facts

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Social media erupted to reports that Kirk Frost of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, had been arrested on Thursday morning and was being held without bond.

But if you look just a little closer, you will see that what is being reported isn’t exactly accurate.

What are the charges

According to the Gwinnett County Sherrif’s department, Kirk Lanell Frost was arrested on January 28 at 11:48 am. His charges are Theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession with intent to manufacture and deliver, driving with a suspended license, and improper/erratic lane change.

Kirk Lanell Frost is being held without bond and is currently still incarcerated. He is eligible for visitation, though.

A lot of reports are surfacing regarding the arrest and what could Kirk be thinking. After all, he is on one of the most popular Urban reality tv shows, and he and his wife Rasheeda own several businesses.

In fact, Kirk’s baby right now is Frost Bistro and Bar, right in Georgia. The restaurant is run by Kirk and Rasheeda.

There is a Yelp review that has gathered some attention regarding the Bistro. According to one patron, he was accused of stealing by his server, and Kirk’s son flashed a gun at him.

Is Kirk really in jail?

While Kirk Frost did indeed get arrested, it appears that Kirk’s son Kirk Jr. currently in custody at the Gwinnett County jail with no bond. For starters, the age of the Kirk Frost in jail is 29, per the sheriff’s online lookup, but Kirk Frost Sr. is 51.

Kirk Frost Jr. has appeared briefly on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, along with his father. He is Kirk’s oldest son.

In addition, Kirk was on Instagram earlier today telling folks that Frost’s Bistro and Bar was open for Superbowl Sunday. The restaurant is open from 3 pm to midnight.

This makes it clear that he isn’t the Kirk Frost from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta that is sitting in jail on Superbowl Sunday.

Love and Hip Hop airs on Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.