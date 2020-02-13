Vanderpump Rules: Who is the pastor fired by Brittany and Jax?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will be facing plenty of drama on Vanderpump Rules next week as information about the pastor they hired to officiate their wedding leaks.

In the preview for next week’s Vanderpump Rules, Lisa Vanderpump talks to Brittany and Jax about the comments made by the pastor and encourages them to go another route.

Tom Sandoval also voices concern, which brings the drama to a whole new level.

Who is the pastor Jax and Brittany fired?

Pastor Ryan Dotson was the person initially hired to officiate Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding in Kentucky last June. He had met with the couple several times, and neither had any idea that his past would come back to haunt them.

According to his Facebook business page, Pastor Ryan Dotson is based in Kentucky. He is attempting a bid as a State Representative in the 73rd District in Kentucky. The voting is in May, and he officially entered the race in November.

He works as a Senior Pastor for Lighthouse World Outreach Center and is a part of the Church of God. Pastor Ryan Dotson also lists himself as a life coach and an entrepreneur on his Instagram page.

Why did Jax and Brittany fire Pastor Ryan Dotson?

After Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor revealed who would be marrying them in December of 2018, there was some talk about him.

While things didn’t get big and chaotic until just weeks before the wedding, neither Vanderpump Rules star thought things would get to the point they did.

Comments from Pastor Ryan Dotson surfaced, and his stance was clearly against the LGBTQ community and their rights to legally marry. On top of that, he spoke out against another church that appointed a transgender deacon.

Lisa Vanderpump was floored by the revelation and spoke to both Jax and Brittany. She has been a huge ally for the community and takes part in Pride events with her establishments each year. The Vanderpump Rules stars fired Pastor Ryan Dotson at her urging.

When Tom Sandoval caught wind of what was happening, he did ask Jax Taylor about why it took Lisa Vanderpump coming to him and Brittany Cartwright to fire the pastor. This ignited a bunch of flames, and the drama will all play out next week on Vanderpump Rules.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.