Vanderpump Rules’ Faith Stowers gives birth to first child with boyfriend Marcio Marchena II

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Congratulations are officially in order for former SUR waitress and Vanderpump Rules cast member Faith Stowers.

You may remember her brief but memorable appearance on the Bravo reality show, but these days Faith has the most important role of all, one of mom.

Faith Stowers revealed she has given birth to a baby boy

Faith Stowers revealed the first glimpse of her baby boy sleeping in his dad’s arms, to her Instagram followers on February 10.

Faith made her first appearance on Bravo during season 4 of Vanderpump Rules while working at SUR, but it was in season 6 where viewers took notice after she revealed herself as Jax Taylor’s mistress.

Jax was dating Brittany Cartwright at the time, and this revelation was just one in a long string of infidelities. The couple broke up but are now married.

As for Faith, her stint on Vanderpump Rules was short-lived, as she was not happy with her storyline on the show, revealing that she was ‘slut-shamed’ and called a ‘side chick‘ on social media.

Faith left SUR and the show and later featured on other reality shows, including MTV’s Ex on the Beach, and The Challenge.

Faith is in a happy relationship boyfriend Marcio Marcheno II

In 2019, the reality star revealed on Instagram that she was expecting their first child by posting a photo of herself and Marcio holding a sonogram.

The caption read,

“I’m excited to start this new Chapter in my life with my heart and best friend! At the end of the day this is all I live for. God bless all of you!”

Faith continued to chronicle her pregnancy on social media

Faith’s MTV family has showered her with congratulatory messages, which she has been sharing in her ‘stories’ on Instagram. So far, we haven’t seen any public acknowledgment from her former Bravo castmates.

There doesn’t seem to be much love lost between Faith and her Bravo castmates

Even her former friend Lala Kent, who seemed to have bonded with her on the show, refused to acknowledge her on WWHL with Andy Cohen.

During an episode in 2019, Lala was asked about her reaction to Faith’s pregnancy news. Lala’s response? “Who’s Faith? ”

That says it all!

The 29-year-old never commented on the shade thrown at her. I’m sure she’s surrounded by so much love and happiness after her son’s birth to care about drama.

Mommy, daddy, and baby are all doing okay; congrats to the happy couple.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is now airing on Bravo. Catch all the drama Tuesdays at 9. p.m.