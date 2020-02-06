Tom Brooks takes a social media break ahead of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4 premiere

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

It seems that Tom Brooks has had a rough time on social media lately. With just a few more weeks before the Season 4 premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Darcey Silva’s ex has decided to walk away from his growing Instagram and Facebook profiles.

This social media break is surprising because, in the past, Tom Brooks has been busily building up his social media accounts to make his mark as an influencer.

How effective would that be if Tom leaves his Instagram following in the dust whenever it becomes too much to deal with?

Tom Brooks announces his departure

Tom Brooks has been posting pretty regularly before his decision to take a break.

On Instagram, the 90 Day Fiance star wrote, “Hi guys just to let you know I’m taking time out from social media other than a few paid partnerships that I will honour.”

“Everything that I do seems to be blown out of proportion,” Tom continued. “Apologies to anyone that may have offended wasn’t intensional.”

Who did Tom offend and why does he need a break?

It’s not immediately clear why Tom Brooks needs to take a social media break or whom he may have offended.

Of his recent posts, there was one that was said to be poking fun at a recent Before the 90 Days promotion that showed Darcey Silva in a wedding dress. And while it was certainly petty, it’s not clear who, aside from her, that it may have offended.

Another time that Tom seemingly took shots at Darcey’s lips in another post to his Instagram stories. Again, it seemed like 90 Day Fiance fans were laughing along with him. But we don’t know how Darcey has reacted to the insults behind the scenes.

There were also questions about Tom’s recent reveal that his “secret” to losing so much weight was due to his use of a food delivery service. It pretty clearly was a paid advertisement, plus Tom has shown off his use of cool sculpting and other cosmetic procedures.

It wasn’t long ago that Tom was under fire for his social media fakery. The 90 Day Fiance star was called out for posting pictures of food and places that he didn’t eat and didn’t visit.

Surely, Tom Brooks will be back in time to promote his upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. There have been reports that he and Darcey appear together, but that they aren’t together this season.

That gives us flashbacks to Darcey and Jesse’s second season together, one that they filmed so he could break up with her in person.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days returns on Sunday, February 23 at 8/7c on TLC.