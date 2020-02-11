There’s a chance Jenelle Evans could return to Teen Mom 2 after all

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jenelle Evans was one of the original cast members on Teen Mom 2 after she was featured on 16 & Pregnant.

For years, Jenelle shared her life and her struggles as a young mom with fans.

Evans was interesting to watch, as she made bad decisions in regards to relationships, her mom, and even her kids.

She has even admitted to having a drug addiction and she has two failed marriages as well.

And while viewers called her a trainwreck, she pulled in ratings. But last year, MTV decided to cut the cord and abruptly ended all filming with Jenelle after it was revealed that her then-husband David Eason had shot and killed her dog, Nugget.

Even though she hasn’t filmed in a year, there is a chance she could return to the show.

Jenelle Evans wasn’t lying about her MTV contract

Jenelle recently revealed she wasn’t sure whether she’d return to the show. But then it was revealed her contract was ending. Now, it’s being reported that Jenelle isn’t out completely.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Jenelle’s contract with MTV does end in April.

But MTV could do one of two things – they could continue Teen Mom 2 without her or they could renew her contract.

As a source tells In Touch Weekly, “It was never said that Jenelle is done with Teen Mom 2 or is not returning to Teen Mom 2.”

“Jenelle was simply explaining that her contract with MTV expires in April, which it does. A lot could happen between now and April, and what could end up inevitably happening is unknown,” the source continues.

MTV hasn’t said anything about extending her contract.

Jenelle Evans’ new life could be interesting to follow

MTV had previously ended all production with David Eason after he posted some homophobic tweets that went against everything the network stands for.

Now, he’s not a part of her life.

When Jenelle first filed for divorce, fans speculated as to whether she was leaving him to get her job back. But MTV hasn’t reached out with a new contract.

But her new life in Nashville could be interesting to follow, especially as she rebuilds after leaving David.

Jenelle recently posted a 25-minute video on YouTube, where she talked about her new life in Nashville. She confirmed that she wasn’t pregnant, wasn’t dating anyone, and she wasn’t back together with David.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.