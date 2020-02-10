The Bachelor viewers think Hannah Ann Sluss will be the next Bachelorette

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Hannah Ann Sluss is one of Peter Weber’s favorites on The Bachelor, as he gave her the first impression rose and had a one-on-one date with her last week.

He admitted that he was falling for her, but expressed concerns over her previous experiences with relationships and her admission that she had never been in love.

If Peter chooses to send her home, Bachelor Nation appears to have found a home for her — the lead on the next season of The Bachelorette.

Hannah Ann is Bachelorette favorite

Based on tweets online, it sounds like viewers are falling in love with Hannah Ann.

The support and love for this Bachelor star appear to come from last week’s episodes, where she opened up to Peter about never really having experienced love.

hannah ann for bachelorette. — baylor (@Baylor_Baxley) February 10, 2020

Because @Koldekati and @Cole17Hodge are hating… I’m calling it now. Next bachelorette is Hannah Ann or Madison. Whichever loses. That’s all folks. — Emily (@Magic__Em) February 8, 2020

my guess is peter picks madison and hannah ann is the next bachelorette — ☆ desiree ☆ (@desireelilianaa) February 8, 2020

However, one person didn’t think that Hannah Ann was the right choice, arguing that her lack of experience with love would make the season horrible to watch.

Viewers want to see someone who believes in love and wants to be in love, not someone who doesn’t know what that looks like, let alone someone who is ready for marriage.

So I’ve heard that a lot of people are rooting for Hannah Ann as the next bachelorette. NO. PLEASE NO. I’d like to see someone older who I actually believe might want love. I suggest @bibi_julz @tiarachel91 or @TayshiaAdams 🌹🌹🌹@BachelorABC @BacheloretteABC @ABCNetwork — Danielle Lucero (@_heynicejob) February 8, 2020

Even though Hannah claimed that she had never been in love, Monsters & Critics found evidence that she had told her ex-boyfriend that she loved him on several Instagram posts.

It’s interesting that people are picking Hannah Ann as the new Bachelorette because creator Mike Fleiss asked for Bachelorette recommendations last week.

As Monsters and & Critics revealed, many viewers thought that Hannah Brown deserved a second chance at love after learning that Jed Wyatt had lied about a former relationship.

If Hannah Ann wins, Madison is another favorite

There are currently six women left on the show, and two more will leave before hometown dates. Another viewer favorite is Madison, and several people believe that if Peter chooses Hannah in the end, then Madison is another great bid for The Bachelorette.

My money is on Hannah Ann but I bet Madison is the next bachelorette,

Either way this season sucks and I want a refund https://t.co/5tcgckwlj1 — Mary (@mrosexo1) February 5, 2020

idk why but Hannah Ann ends up with Peter and Madison is bachelorette. i'll be retweeting this again when it turns out i'm right #TheBachelor — emotionally unstable (@bachelorbabe1) February 9, 2020

1. Peter and Hannah Ann belong together

2. Make Madison the next Bachelorette because she deserves better

3. Alayah had good intentions but she just isn't likable

4. Victoria F and Tammy should go on Paradise

5. Sydney is the mean girl of the show #BachelorNation — erin (@elanaerin) February 4, 2020

While Madison has stayed somewhat in the background this season, she will get a one-on-one date tonight, and Peter hints that he’s falling in love with her.

At the present time, Peter’s season of The Bachelor remains unspoiled, so we don’t know who he picks in the end. Bu the show is expected to wrap up in the next month or so, so viewers don’t have to wait long for a final answer.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.