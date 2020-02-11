The Bachelor viewers baffled when Peter chooses to keep Hannah Ann and Victoria F around

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Bachelor star Peter Weber made a shocking decision during last night’s episode of the show.

During a dramatic 3-on-1 date with Hannah Ann, Victoria F, and Kelley, Peter chose to keep Victoria and Hannah Ann.

He sent home Kelley, the woman he had previously met in a hotel lobby before filming started.

And viewers are shocked by his decision, as they feel Kelley was the only contestant on the show this season who is really ready to get married.

Peter Weber shocks with his elimination

As soon as Peter made his decision, people took to Twitter to share their frustrations and shock over his decision.

Many thought that Kelley was indeed the best fit for Peter, as she’s successful, mature, and ready for marriage.

#TheBachelor Peter choosing Victoria F and Hannah Ann over KELLEY?! pic.twitter.com/BstyZc0pur — Moody’s Point (@Krazykarenn) February 11, 2020

Still can’t believe he chose Victoria or Hannah Ann over Kelley 😫🙄🥴 https://t.co/8PjFFDLjxr — Tommie (@tmc_17) February 11, 2020

Sent Kelley home for Hannah Ann, who looks 15. Couldn't be me. — TJ fr🐯m TWlTTER (@TJfromTWlTTER) February 11, 2020

Some viewers took personal offense to Peter sending Kelley home, especially since he took Victoria aside to give her a rose to stay.

Viewers thought that Peter could have shown Kelley more respect by breaking up with her by taking her aside as well. Instead, he chose to do it in front of Hannah Ann, who broke down in tears because she got to stay.

Peter Weber’s ending remains unknown

At this point in time, we simply don’t know who Peter chooses in the end, but Madison and Hannah Ann appear to be the frontrunners.

While Victoria F has clearly captured Peter’s heart, the two struggle to leave the drama behind them and just have fun together.

And some viewers can’t shake the feeling that Hannah B has something to do with the ending.

I just can’t believe he sent Kelley home so he can babysit Hannah Ann — Lama Alzuhd (@lama_lime) February 11, 2020

Some viewers still believe that Hannah B has something to do with the ending. Hannah B came back to the show to talk to Peter about their unfinished business from The Bachelorette last year, but rather than explore a relationship with her, Peter chose to send her home.

Reality Steve has stated that Hannah has absolutely nothing to do with the fact that Peter’s season remains unspoiled.

But there are many rumors about the show and who Peter ends up choosing.

As Monsters & Critics reported yesterday, there are rumors that Peter has picked Hannah Ann and the two of them were on an island together. However, this is not the case, according to Reality Steve.

The finale is just a few weeks away and viewers are eager to learn what ends up happening.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.