The Bachelor spoilers: A Peter Weber hookup, a virgin and a whole lot more drama

Peter Weber’s journey on The Bachelor is slowly coming to an end, but the drama is just getting started.

The women are more competitive than ever, as they have a 1-in-4 shot of winning Peter’s heart.

A new preview for next week’s hometown dates and the rest of the season has been released by ABC and there is so much to digest and dissect.

For one, Peter admits to hooking up with someone and sex appears to be a hot topic once again.

As fans recall, he had sex four times with Hannah Brown in the windmill last season on The Bachelorette, something that had Hannah defend her actions to the world.

Because of the sex in the windmill, sex has been a continuous theme throughout this season of the show.

In the preview for the rest of the season, Peter clearly admits to hooking up with someone and having sex while filming the show.

Since Madison is a virgin and the woman appears to be a brunette in the preview, it’s either Hannah Ann or Victoria F.

But it’s not “who” that appears to be the problem for Peter. It’s the fact that he does have sex that has complications for him.

Peter Weber’s virgin drama

Throughout the season, Madison has been somewhat in the background, as the drama with the other women has stolen the focus away from her.

But now that she’s in the top 4, Madison is shining – so much in fact that Peter is falling in love with her.

She has yet to tell him that she’s a virgin but when she does, there are strings attached. As shown in the preview, Madison will question everything they have if he sleeps with another woman this season. In a not-so-surprising move, he does admit to being intimate with someone.

But is it enough for her to leave him behind?

Peter Weber admits he’s heartbroken

In the preview, Peter is seen crying. Here, he admits he’s heartbroken over some news he has just received. But it’s not revealed what this news is.

During hometowns weeks prior, he’s given some news about Victoria F. The news comes from an ex-girlfriend of his, who warns him about who Victoria really is.

This results in him questioning their relationship and she seemingly ends the hometown date. But this scene of him being heartbroken appears to be part of the finale, which is filmed weeks later. It’s uncertain whether there’s any connection at this point, but Peter is clearly distraught.

Peter Weber has an unconventional finale

Lastly, there is the unconventional finale. We don’t know yet how everything is going to play out, but Peter is clearly confused about his final choice. And then there’s the scene with his mother begging him to “bring her home.”

There is still so much to unpack this season and there are so many answers we still need.

You can watch the preview for the rest of the season below.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.