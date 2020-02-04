The Bachelor elimination recap: Who went home on The Bachelor tonight during Episode 5?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

On The Bachelor last week, the drama with Alayah appeared to take over the entire episode.

The rose ceremony was supposed to happen during last week’s episode, but after two hours, the episode ended in a dramatic “to be continued” scene.

This week, the episode opened with that rose ceremony, and a group of women were sent home.

Since tonight’s episode was a 3-hour episode, a second rose ceremony was squeezed in near the end.

The Bachelor’s first rose ceremony

As the episode began, Peter and Alayah had a chat. Last week, he decided to give her a rose to give her a second chance, but it quickly became apparent that this was a bad idea.

The women felt betrayed by him, and he ended up sending Alayah home before the rose ceremony, telling her that he was ending their relationship right then and there.

During the rose ceremony, Peter sent three additional women home. Kiarra Norman, Savannah Mullins, and Deandra Kanu were sent home during the first rose ceremony of the episode.

Kiarra Norman is the 23-year-old nanny from Kennesaw, Georgia. There was no specific reason why she was sent home other than Peter not having a strong connection with her.

Savannah Mullins was also sent home. She was a 27-year-old realtor from Houston, Texas. Throughout this season, she stayed somewhat in the background with no one-on-one dates.

Deandra Kanu was also eliminated. She was the 23-year-old home care coordinator from Plano, Texas.

These women were sent home within the first 15 minutes of the episode and before the season’s first international trip.

The Bachelor sends home more women

As the episode was coming to an end, Peter canceled the cocktail party and went straight into a rose ceremony. As the rose ceremony began, Tammy took Peter aside to have a conversation to address some of the drama that went on.

Then, Mykenna decided to take Peter aside. She broke down, saying how the drama had affected her even though she wasn’t involved in it.

It didn’t affect his decision.

During the first week in Costa Rica, Peter sent home Shiann Lewis and Lexi Buchanan.

Shiann Lewis was the 27-year-old administrative assistant from Las Vegas.

Lexi Buchanan was the 26-year old marketing coordinator from New York, New York.

There are two episodes this week, so more women may be sent home during Wednesday’s episode.

The Bachelor airs Monday and Wednesday this week at 8/7c on ABC.