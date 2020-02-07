Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell fires back at at critics over Novalee’s pink hair then deletes negative comments?

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell decided to give her daughter Novalee a special treat while at the hair salon this week.

She posted the photo on her Instagram.

In the photo, Novalee is sitting in a chair at the hair salon, sporting some subtle pink streaks in her hair.

While the post was meant to be cute, it appears that some people are not happy about Catelynn’s decision to give her 5-year-old this new look.

In the caption, Catelynn thanked the hairstylist for giving Novalee the new look and sharing that it was Novalee’s dream to make her hair like a rainbow.

Catelynn then added, “Calm down ya’ll it’s not her hair that’s dyed.”

She explained that they had added some extra artificial hair.

It appears that Catelynn may have gotten some harsh feedback from her followers about dyeing Novalee’s hair at the age of 5 — so much so that she wanted to change her caption on her photo.

Is Catelynn Lowell deleting comments?

On her post now, Catelynn mostly has positive comments.

“I LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS Cate!!!! I would dream of having a pink or purple strand of color in my hair like this as a little girl. Hell, this makes me wanna do it to myself now. LOL,” one person wrote in support of Catelynn’s decision to give Novalee her dream hair.

“Absolutely beautiful, Nova! Emilee would be so jealous of your hair,” Kristina Shirley, Gary Shirley’s wife, wrote on the post.

“Super cute! Cool girl,” Cheyenne, her Teen Mom co-star, added on the photo.

What’s interesting is that you won’t find many – if any – negative comments now. She may be deleting negative comments to keep this moment a positive and happy one for her daughter.

But Catelynn is no stranger to controversy. She recently teased a pregnancy on Instagram, resulting in backlash from her followers. People thought it was rude of her to say such things when there are people who struggle with infertility.

Additionally, she and Tyler have not been able to shake off pregnancy and divorce rumors as they continue to be victims of clickbait articles on the matter.

Last year, they went through a trial separation to give each other some space but came back together before the birth of their second child.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.