Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry calls out blogger for reaching out to friends

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry announced last week that she’s pregnant with her fourth child.

Soon after followed the news that she’s having another boy.

But with the happy news that another baby is on the way for the MTV reality star came a harsh message from the mother-to-be — don’t go digging for information behind her back.

Apparently, Kailyn learned that people were reaching out to her friends to get more information about her pregnancy.

And what they were asking her friends shocked her.

Kailyn Lowry calls out blogger for digging for information

While Kailyn didn’t specify what the people wanted from her friends, she did call out a blogger for going to Vee for a quote.

The confrontation went down on Twitter.

To answer your question, Grace, I told Vee & Jo and Javi before the Internet. #pettybetty — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 11, 2020

Kailyn then confirmed that she had told Vee, Jo, and Javi Marroquin about the pregnancy before the internet learned about it. And they all kept it secret for her.

She then called the blogger Petty Betty in the form of a hashtag.

It’s uncertain what the blogger was asking Vee, but it’s clear that Kailyn isn’t happy about it. Now that she’s revealed that she’s having a boy, it’s possible that fans are curious how much money she made from her pregnancy announcement, which was actually an add for the Peanut app.

Kailyn Lowry has already called out people for not being loyal

Yesterday, Monsters & Critics reported that Kailyn wasn’t happy with people, who claimed were her friends, and then shared information with the public about her pregnancy. She also mentioned that some people had quite the audacity to inquire about her personal life from her friends.

It’s uncertain whether she was referring to this blogger, who had supposedly asked Vee for information about her pregnancy, or whether it’s a completely unrelated incident.

Kailyn has been vocal about wanting a little girl, but she confirmed she was having a boy once again. Lowry may only be 17 weeks along now, but she hasn’t confirmed whether she’s planning on having a fifth baby.

These days, Kailyn is busy with the pregnancy, her podcast drama, and possibly finding a new house. Even though she just moved into a new house this summer, she has revealed that the house doesn’t feel like a home, and Teen Mom 2 fans have already found her once again.

She’s contemplating moving once again.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.