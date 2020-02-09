Teen Mom 2 superdad Cole DeBoer escorted Aubree to the father-daughter dance again

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Give Cole DeBoer the dad of the year award! Both he and Teen Mom 2 star shared photos of Cole and Aubree on the night of the father-daughter dance and it’s the sweetest thing ever.

And this isn’t even the first time that Cole has taken Aubree to the dance. In fact, they’ve gone to the father-daughter dance together quite a few times now.

Cole DeBoer has long been a stable and supportive father figure for his stepdaughter Aubree, which has been a great thing for her since her real father, Adam Lind, has been in and out of her life for years.

Cole brings a sense of consistency and stability to Aubree’s life that she wouldn’t know without him. It’s pretty clear that he adores Aubree and she adores him back.

Photos of Cole and Aubree’s father-daughter dance

It looks like Chelsea DeBoer was melting when she saw Cole and Aubree ready to head to the dance together. She was first to share a photo from the night, captioning it, “Are you KIDDING ME 😭😍”

Read More Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer’s daughter Aleeah looks exactly like her in new photo

We totally agree Chelsea! These two look too adorable together as they get ready to go work that dance floor. Too bad we didn’t get to see the video of that.

Cole also shared a photo from the evening out. In it, he and Aubree are still at the dance, posing in front of a heart-shaped archway made of balloons. His caption was the sweetest and read, “Father Daughter dance success!! Aubree is growing up way too fast but these moments and memories are ones I will cherish for life!!!!!! ❤️ I am very lucky.”

While Cole may think that his incredible relationship with Aubree makes him lucky, we think he deserves all the praise. Aubree is 11 years old now and Cole has been in her life for more than half of that now.

Why doesn’t Adam Lind take Aubree?

Adam Lind’s lack of involvement in Aubree’s life has long been a hot topic on Teen Mom 2. He has been out of Aubree’s life more than he’s been in it.

Chelsea also reported in September 2018 that Adam had given up his parental rights to his daughter Paislee, Aubree’s younger half-sister. Cole has expressed a desire to adopt Aubree since he already raises her alongside his other two children with Chelsea. That’s something that could still happen in the future.