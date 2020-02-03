Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer asks for donations for Tree People — Here’s what they’re all about

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is all about improving herself and her environment since she split from Jason Jordan last year.

While Leah tried to see if there was still a romantic connection with Jeremy Calvert while filming Teen Mom 2, the mother of three has been busy behind the scenes with her self-development.

Now, Leah wants to do more in regard to fundraising and she shared a post on Instagram recently about an initiative.

The Teen Mom 2 star is asking people for help in raising money for Tree People.

Leah Messer joins fundraising efforts

In her Instagram post, Leah reveals that she has joined the fundraising efforts for Tree People to adopt fruit trees in stressed communities.

Messer explains in the post that Tree People reduces pollution, improves the tree canopy and increases access to fresh fruits, addressing a nutrition issue in low-income areas. She concluded the post by saying that she’s thankful to be part of such an initiative.

The Tree People’s website reveals that the organization inspires and supports the local people of Los Angeles when it comes to planting and caring for trees. They do this by growing trees that provide greener, shadier, and a more water-secure city.

The website explains that trees are vital for the future of Los Angeles, because of the changing climate. More trees can actually influence how the city adapts to these changes. In addition, the more trees there are, the cooler the city becomes, tackling the build-up of heat from asphalt, buildings, and more.

Trees also improve the local communities in Los Angeles, making the air better to breathe and they provide natural habitats for wildlife.

The organization is driven primarily by volunteers.

At the time of this reporting, the Go Fund Me page that Leah links to had a reported $16,808 in donations. The campaign is organized by Alessandra Sorrentino and Kevin Banos is listed as the beneficiary.

Leah Messer’s love life could take a backseat on Teen Mom

In the previous season of Teen Mom 2, Leah’s love life appeared to take the focus. However, it appears that Leah has moved on from the idea that something could come from her estranged relationship with Jeremy.

Since the show wrapped, Leah’s sister Victoria has given birth to her son, something that was filmed for the show.

Leah faced rumors of joining a cult late last year after she admitted to joining the Mastery of Transformational Training organization. While she initially fought back, saying she didn’t deserve hate for joining this organization, the criticism appears to have faded.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.