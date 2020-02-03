Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline reveals Sean has changed and gets support from co-star Tyler Baltierra

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom star Jade Cline is speaking out about her relationship with Sean Austin.

Her baby daughter’s father is making huge changes for himself and is overcoming one of the toughest struggles a person can go through – addiction.

Sean’s struggles have been partially covered on Teen Mom 2, but the show has primarily focused on his relationship with Jade.

Throughout Teen Mom 2, Jade faced a cheating rumor where she questioned Sean’s dedication to their family, but she stuck by him. And now, she’s proud of his power to overcome addiction.

Jade Cline gives props to Sean for overcoming addiction

On Twitter, Jade shared an update about Sean, revealing that he had undergone a complete change from where he was when Teen Mom 2 started filming them.

She explained that he was clean and living his best life, adding that he was also an awesome father.

S/O to Sean. He’s really done a 360 this year and I’m so proud of him. NEVER give up on people you see potential in. He’s clean and living his best life. Plus is an awesome father. Go Sean. That really takes a strong ass person to over come addiction and depression. — Jade Cline (@jade_desere) February 1, 2020

She calls him a strong person as he has overcome addiction and depression.

Sean isn’t the first Teen Mom star to have personal issues, such as depression and addiction. Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra has personal experience with both and he reached out to Jade after reading her tweet about Sean.

Jade Cline gets surprising support from Tyler Baltierra

On Twitter, Tyler revealed he was pumped to read the news about Sean and expressed happiness for the couple. He added that he always knew Sean had the power within him to ditch addiction and overcome his depression.

Thank you! We’ve definitely been through a lot of trials and tribulations but I think we have overcome a lot and we’re just trying to stay on top this time & break the cycles! — Jade Cline (@jade_desere) February 3, 2020

Jade replied to Tyler, writing that they had been through trials and tribulations, but they were working hard on breaking the cycles of abuse and addiction. Jade’s own mother also has similar problems and was arrested while filming Teen Mom 2 for possession of drugs.

Back in October, Jade and Sean’s problems were starting to air on Teen Mom 2. Here, Sean had a hard time explaining why there was a used condom in the trash. This resulted in cheating allegations and the two decided to split.

Since then, Jade has focused on her daughter and moving ahead with her life. Back in December, she revealed she was hosting Christmas and wanted it to be perfect, but she didn’t mention whether Sean was part of the celebrations.

MTV hasn’t confirmed whether Jade Cline will be back for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, but Sean’s story of overcoming his addictions will be a positive storyline for fans to follow.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.