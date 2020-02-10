Tammy is sorry for being mean to Mykenna on The Bachelor

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Tammy is an outspoken woman, and she managed to get herself involved with drama on this past week’s episode of The Bachelor.

Eventually, Peter Weber sent her home because he didn’t want to deal with drama.

During Wednesday’s special episode of The Bachelor, Tammy questioned whether Mykenna was truly ready for love and marriage, accusing her of acting like a child.

She also claimed that Mykenna was only on The Bachelor to promote her brand.

Tammy issues long apology on Twitter

As Monsters & Critics reported, Tammy and Mykenna were the focus of a two-on-one date with Peter, who was growing tired of the drama between them.

In the end, Peter sent Tammy home because he believed Mykenna. But hours later, at the rose ceremony, he sent Mykenna packing.

Tammy appears to have some regrets as she’s now speaking out about the whole thing.

Ok I’m going to address this once and for all- remember that this is a show. I do take responsibility for my actions and I never intended to hurt anyone. I am very sorry to those I did hurt but my heart was never coming from a intentional malicious place. — Tammy K Ly (@whoistammykay) February 7, 2020

I tend to gravitate toward humor in situations like this bc I’m not trying to mourn in the past mistakes I’ve made. We’re all human. All of us have done things we’re not proud of. So please hear me when I say- I never meant to hurt anyone and I’m sorry. — Tammy K Ly (@whoistammykay) February 7, 2020

My 5 minute “nasty” moment on TV doesn’t define who I am. Just like how your mistakes don’t define who you are either. Remember that all of us who participated in this show are human too and some of you say nastier things to us than we do to each other. — Tammy K Ly (@whoistammykay) February 7, 2020

Tammy doesn’t exactly apologize for her actions but does reveal that the fight with Mykenna doesn’t define who she is. She also adds that she never meant to hurt anyone, including Mykenna.

She also clarified comments about Canada.

This is all I needed. LOVE YOU AGAIN TAMMY. — Bruin (@TheRealBruin) February 7, 2020

“Go back to Asia” …. I was born in NY so lol — Tammy K Ly (@whoistammykay) February 7, 2020

Lastly, she joked about some of the hateful comments she had received from people, including a message about her needing to go back to Asia, even though she was born in New York.

Tammy’s drama has Mykenna speaking out on Twitter

On the other end of the spectrum, Mykenna also decided to speak out. She didn’t talk about Tammy specifically but revealed that she chooses to focus on the positives.

You can just never win with this society today. I’m choosing to look at all the positives today and not the negative people that have no love and their hearts. What power does it give you when you tweet and DM negative comments about someone you don’t even know??? — Mykenna Dorn (@mykennajean) February 7, 2020

We all signed up for love not hate mail and death threats. It’s easy to block out the negative comments and rise above but sometimes it really hurts. We are all human. We are not perfect.. we make mistakes. — Mykenna Dorn (@mykennajean) February 7, 2020

She also adds that she has received what she calls hate mail. She adds that she’s hurt by the comments and emails she has received, pointing out that everyone makes mistakes.

But Mykenna does have supporters, including some that think she would make a great contender on Bachelor In Paradise this summer, to which she replied that she would love to show her true self on television.

I would love the opportunity to show the real side of me. 💛 — Mykenna Dorn (@mykennajean) February 8, 2020

haha I appreciate the love but the chances of that are very slim 💕 — Mykenna Dorn (@mykennajean) February 8, 2020

Another pushed for her to become the next Bachelorette, but she admitted that it was a long shot.

Even though Tammy and Mykenna are getting the heat for the way they acted on the show, Peter put them up against one another on a date and let them prove their cases to him as to why they should stay on the show.

Peter has recently admitted that he understands people think he’s a bad Bachelor for not making the right choices, but he is sticking with his decisions.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.