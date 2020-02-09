Sister Wives: The Browns celebrate an awkward Valentine’s Day

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

On this week’s episode of Sister Wives titled An Awkward Valentine’s Day, the Brown family celebrates Valentine’s Day together.

Kody Brown wants to make Valentine’s Day inclusive so that none of the wives and their kids feel left out. He has to take care to ensure that he does not appear to be giving one wife more attention and affection than the others.

Kody Brown goes out of his way to ensure that each wife gets equal attention on Valentine’s Day. All receive generous but similar gifts.

This is not the first time that the family is celebrating Valentine’s Day with emphasis on inclusivity. It is a complex and delicate balancing act for Kody who has four wives and 18 children.

The Browns celebrate Valentine’s Day together

The Brown family celebrate Valentine’s Day together with Kody handing out gifts to each wife as seen in the preview below.

Each wife gets a flower bouquet with an arrangement that reflects individual tastes. The children also receive gift packs.

Valentine’s Day has been part of the family tradition for years and every member of the family participates to make it an inclusive celebration.

😂The kids know who to ask when it's candy time! #SisterWives returns next Sunday, Feb 9 at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/yo13tcFk8u — TLC Network (@TLC) February 2, 2020

Robyn, Kody’s fourth and only legal wife, was responsible for introducing some of the family’s Valentine Day’s traditions.

Robyn introduced the tradition of serving fondue on Valentine’s Day.

No PDA during Valentine’s Day celebration

One of the family’s unwritten rules is that Kody should avoid engaging in PDA with any of the wives in front of the other wives and children. So when they come together as a family on February 14 to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Kody simply hands out the gifts and avoids engaging in PDA with any of the sister wives in the presence of the others.

“He gave me my bouquet like it is… an arm’s distance… we didn’t really even touch,” Christine says.

“I think plural marriage kills romance,” Kody says.

“It can if you let it,” Robyn replies

Then Christine drops a bombshell. “It can if you’re all in one house.”

But Robyn ignored the no-PDA rule this year. After Kody presented her with her bouquet, she hugged her husband and kissed him in the presence of the other wives.

Meri, Janelle, and Christine were surprised that she broke the rule.

Later, Robyn explained that she hugged and kissed Kody only to thank him for the gift. She insisted that she did nothing wrong by kissing her husband after receiving a beautiful Valentine’s Day gift from him.

When Robyn asked whether her sister wives would also like to be able to show affection to Kody in the presence of the wives on Valentine’s Day, Christine and Janelle indicated that would like to. They also said they did not mind their sister wives engaging in PDA with Kody in their presence.

Only Meri appeared to be unenthusiastic about the suggestion. This appears consistent with speculation that Meri and Kody’s relationship has been deteriorating lately.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.