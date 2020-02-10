Sister Wives’ Kody Brown may not see eye-to-eye with Meri but he loves how loyal she is

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Kody Brown and Sister Wives have seen a lot of disagreements this season, mostly due to the One House plans.

However, in a recent interview with Reality Life with Kate Casey (via In Touch), Kody said that he is okay with the strife, especially concerning Meri Brown.

Kody Brown talks Meri Brown and Sister Wives’ disagreements

According to Kody Brown, he is a fan of Meri Brown’s “loyalty,” which is impressive since the disagreements have been coming on strong lately.

Between the One Home idea and the fact that Meri Brown is against other wives showing public affection in front of other wives, there has been a lot of disagreements. So, what does Kody mean by “loyalty”?

This is especially strange, considering Meri Brown’s recent talk about moving on and a recent catfishing scandal.

The comment came when the interviewer asked Kody Brown to say what he loved most about each of his wives. For Meri Brown, he said “faithfulness.”

The catfishing scandal saw Kody and Meri splinter when Meri started an online relationship with a man online named Sam — a catfishing attempt that turned out to be a woman named Jackie Overton.

In the tell-all episode last year, Kody even said that their relationship was completely platonic and that the two were no longer living together. He said there was no trust in the five years in Las Vegas.

Now, he talks about loyalty and faithfulness.

What has changed between Kody and Meri Brown?

If there is “faithfulness” and trust between Kody and Meri Brown, that can only mean that something major has happened since that tell-all episode.

Could Kody and Meri also have gone through some serious work on mending their relationships?

It was even Meri that Kody went to when the Sister Wives had an explosive disagreement concerning the One House and the fact that Kody wanted to talk about it over Christmas.

Meri was blunt and direct and let Kody know exactly what he needed to do. It was an interesting tactic and one that showed Kody where Meri is at in her life right now.

One has to wonder if Kody Brown’s comments mean that the Instagram post that people thought was Meri Brown saying goodbye to the Sister Wives relationship might have meant the opposite.

Could Meri Brown and Kody Brown have worked on their relationship and are back on the same page again? As with everything, fans will have to tune in to find out.