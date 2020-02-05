Save My Skin preview: Jaw dropping skin conditions featured on new TLC series

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Are you a popaholic? Do you love picking scabs, or peeling skin burnt from the sun? There’s a new show coming to TLC called Save My Skin featuring Dr. Emma Craythorne that may be just perfect.

TLC is tapped into your weird predilections and has found another medic, much like Dr. Pimple Popper Sandra Lee, who has impeccable bedside manners and specializes in skin conditions, helping people transform themselves from scaly and scabby to healed and smooth.

Meet Dr. Emma Craythorne, a British doctor who sees unbelievable skin conditions that quite frankly go beyond Dr. Pimple Popper’s milieu. She gets a wide range of issues, from scaling diseases to strange bumps and lumps that need excision.

TLC shared the news this morning about their newest series devoted to medical mystery and solving medical issues is focused on this private practice of Dr. Emma Craythorne, one of England’s top dermatologists, as she diagnoses and treats patients with some of the most extreme skin conditions in the United Kingdom.

“At TLC, audiences absolutely love our unmatched stories of transformation, where we showcase some of the best doctors in their fields improving lives, inside and out,” said Howard Lee, President and GM, TLC. “ Dr. Emma brings incredible humility, heart and humor to each of her cases and most importantly, gives patients their confidence back. I’m so excited for her to join our growing roster of amazing doctors on TLC.”

Who is Dr. Emma Craythorne?

Her professional tagline reads: “When your skin is the enemy, Dr. Craythorne is your best friend.”

Dr. Emma Craythorne MBChB FRCP is officially listed as a “Consultant Dermatologist, Dermatological and Laser Surgeon and Mohs Micrographic Surgeon at the St Johns Institute of Dermatology at Guys and St Thomas Hospital NHS Trust. Dr Craythorne is Lead of the Specialist Skin Cancer Multi-Disciplinary Team.”

Dr. Craythorne is an expert in treating all types of skin conditions, working out of her Harley Street Clinic in London. This show is filmed is in Britain where the NHS covers these visits, unlike here in the USA where most people do not have any coverage for removing bumps, considered “cosmetic.”

However, Dr. Craythorne is a private doctor who does work with the NHS, specializing in advanced cases of skin cancers and more. There she treats patients suffering extraordinary skin conditions including psoriasis, eczema and disfiguring keloids and other scar tissue disfigurements, to massive lipomas and rhinophyma, according to the network.

The series shows off with Dr. Emma’s professionalism and bedside manner that reveals empathy, as patients are put at ease and made to feel comfortable. Viewers will follow along with each episode as she uses her state-of-the-art office and cutting-edge dermatological treatments to transform not only her patients’ looks but also their lives.

Save My Skin first look preview

The gamut of skin conditions are seen by Dr.Emma, who has charm and puts these people at ease as she helps their largest organ – the skin -get back to a healthy state:

Save My Skin premieres on Thursday, February 20 at 11/10c on TLC.