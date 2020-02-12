RHONY Season 12: Here’s when Real Housewives of New York returns and what we can expect

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Real Housewives of New York is coming back to Bravo and bringing a whole lot of drama. This season is slated to be one of the most intense yet.

Bethenny Frankel quit The Real Housewives of New York after last season, and her replacement, Leah McSweeney, was announced at BravoCon. With a new girl and high drama, the expectations are all over the place.

Who is returning for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York?

The old favorites, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer will be back in action for Season 12. Luann de Lesseps is also back, and her journey is going to be a point of contention.

Dorinda Medley is also on the roster, and rounding out the returnees is Tinsley Mortimer.

As mentioned before, Leah McSweeney is the new girl on The Real Housewives of New York. She appears to be a party girl and has recognized that Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer are hot messes.

It looks like she will get along well with Luann de Lesseps and Tinsley Mortimer, especially if the trailer is any indication of how things will go this season.

What can viewers expect from The Real Housewives of New York Season 12?

Bravo released the trailer for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York, and it is going to be something else this season. Aside from the usual catty drama, there are going to be some big events that take place.

Long-time viewers of The Real Housewives of New York know that Luann de Lesseps battled with alcohol issues. She was arrested while in Florida, and had to complete probation and remain sober.

It was a heavy storyline that was featured, and this season, she is drinking again. Despite Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer warning her of the vodka in the drink, Luann went ahead and drank it anyway. How will this affect her relationship with the ladies this season?

Tinsley Mortimer will announce her move to Chicago on The Real Housewives of New York. She got engaged to on-again-off-again beau Scott late last year. Their relationship has played out on the show for a few seasons, so updates this time around will be nice for fans.

Tinsley has been all over the place, especially when it comes to dating and wanting a family. Now, she may finally get her happily ever after.

Something is going to happen with Dorinda Medley this season too. In the trailer for The Real Housewives of New York, she is seen talking to a professional. Another scene shows her costars trying to talk to her as she is flying off the handle.

What could be plaguing her this season? Will there be a Ramona and Dorinda falling out?

The Real Housewives of New York returns Thursday, April 2 at 9/8c on Bravo.