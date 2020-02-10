Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kenya Moore angrily rips into Tanya Sam for trying to embarrass her

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

After a brief hiatus during super bowl weekend, Real Housewives of Atlanta returned with a bang last night.

The last episode featured the women having a final meal in Canada; where they were invited by Tanya to participate in Carnival. At the dinner, Kenya revealed that Tanya’s fiancé hit on another woman, now dubbed “The Cookie Lady.”

After the women returned home, Tanya met up with Kandi Burress, Porsha Williams and Marlo Hampton for a spa day, and discussed Kenya’s revelation.

However, in an unexpected twist, Tanya had her own bombshell news to disclose about Kenya.

Telling them that Kenya wears wigs, and she had proof!

This might not seem like a big deal, but it is!

While all the women on the show have copped to wearing wigs and weaves, Kenya–who owns a natural hair care line –has always denied wearing them.

She even crashed Marlo’s wig launch a few episodes ago, with a marching band in tow, promoting Kenya Moore Hair Care and giving away free products, much to Marlo’s horror!

So, this revelation by Tanya was indeed MAJOR!

But how did Tanya get her hands on this juicy gossip anyway?

Kenya had apparently left a package at the hotel, and asked Tanya (who was still in Canada at the time) to take it with her when she returned to the states. Tanya looked in the package and found out it was a wig.

However, when word got back to Kenya that Tanya had not only told the ladies but had showed them her wig, she was livid!

In the latest episode, Tanya agreed to meet up with Kenya Moore, and Cynthia Bailey to hash out their issues. Tanya also brought Eva Marcille along for support.

Kenya was the last to arrive, greeting everyone except for Tanya and proclaiming, “I actually like to look pretty when I read a bitch!”

It was all downhill from there.

After reprimanding Tanya for trying to embarrass her and discredit her brand, Kenya had something else up her sleeve!

A special guest walked in “The Cookie Lady” with cookies in hand, clearly trying to get her 15 minutes of fame.

Tanya remained classy as Cookie lady finished spilling the tea then left the ladies, who all delved into the box of cookies while Tanya sat there close to tears.

All in all, Cookie lady’s revelation was underwhelming, to say the least, and the women eventually departed without showing any sympathy for Tanya’s feelings.

Nene Leakes, who was not featured on last night’s episode, had much to say on Twitter

“Just finished looking at TONIGHT’S episode like😳 Ain’t this some BULLYING BULLS**T!” Nene wrote. “EVERYBODY at the table looks AWFUL to me! Tune in at 8pm #RHOA @bravotv #allmeangirls Y’all will figure it out one day because i already have🤷🏽‍♀️ PS: I’m not on tonight🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ see ya next week.”

She later tweeted again, called them “mean girls.”

There’s a lot of things that other people can do that i CAN NOT DO for some reason but if y’all can’t see that, the WHOLE table was a group of MEAN GIRLS EATING COOKIES….2 words, YOU BLIND — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) February 10, 2020

Porsha and Dennis get counseling, Cynthia and Mike make appearance

The episode also featured Porsha and her Fiancé Dennis in counseling, as they struggle to get things back on track after cheating allegations and a broken engagement.

Cynthia’s fiancé, Mike Hill also made an appearance after she paid a visit to his home in Los Angeles and had a get together with his friends.

They discussed Mike’s previous infidelities, which led to very awkward aftermath with one of his teenage daughters, who was in tears after the sportscaster revealed uncomfortable details about his two previous marriages, including the one to her mother.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.