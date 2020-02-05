Randall Emmett net worth: How much money does Lala Kent’s fiancé have?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Fans of Vanderpump Rules continue to be curious about Randall Emmett’s net worth. People want to know how much money Lala Kent’s fiancé really has, especially since his divorce.

Lala and Randall are only a couple of months away from becoming husband and wife. Their wedding is taking place on April 18th, and it will, of course, be a glamourous affair to remember. As their wedding date grows closer, fans of the Bravo show grow more enamored with the couple, especially Randall and his money.

What does Randall Emmett do for a job?

Randall is certainly not involved with Lala for her money or to become a reality TV star. He already has a day job. One he is quite successful at too. Randall is a talented film and television producer, who even worked as Mark Wahlberg’s assistant back in the day. It was one of Randall’s first jobs in Hollywood.

Today though, Randall is chairman and co-founder of Emmett Furla Oasis Films: EFO Films. Lone Survivor, Vice, Heist, and Amityville: The Awakening are some of the projects his company produced over the years.

The Starz hit show Power is probably the project Randall is best known for producing but not because of the show’s success. Randall and rapper 50 Cent got into a heated social media feud earlier this year. The rapper was upset over the producer allegedly owing 50 Cent money that was connected to the show.

What is Randall Emmett’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Randall Emmet is worth $16 million. His fortune is mainly thanks to his film and television producing career. There is no question being on Vanderpump Rules has certainly added to his wealth, but it is unclear how much.

Bravo does not disclose the amount of money the network pays cast members. There has been speculation over the years regarding payments to specific cast members like Lisa Vanderpump, Brittany Cartwright, and Jax Taylor.

The show is super successful. Both Lala and Randall have played a significant part in its success, so they likely earn a decent amount per episode.

Randall was previously married to actress Ambyr Childers. The two divorced in 2017 and have two daughters, London and Rhylee. Details of the divorce, including child support payments, have been kept under wraps, so it is unclear how the divorce affected his wealth.

Randall Emmett’s net worth is no on the same level as say a Kardashian or Jenner. However, the film producer is doing just fine. Lala Kent’s fiancé has enough money to keep the couple living a life of luxury.

