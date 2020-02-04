Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

PreMadonna is making her mark on yet another reality show after joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Miami and squaring off again against Joseline Hernandez.

Previously, PreMadonna has feuded with Joseline on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and also appeared on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

Now that the Waist Gang boss is back on TV, Love & Hip Hop fans are wanting to know more. Here’s what we know.

PreMadonna’s net worth

PreMadonna, whose real name is Nakeitha Felder, has a lot on her plate when it comes to business. Not only has she made a few songs as a rapper, she also made a killing in the waist training business.

Her Waist Gang Society brand has shot the reality star into the stratosphere when it comes to net worth and it’s safe to say that she makes more money than a lot of her Love & Hip Hop co-stars.

Read More Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ wedding was like something out of a fairy tale

After all, there are quite a few celebrities who have used Waist Gang Society waist trainers including the Kardashians. Kylie Jenner has even shared photos of herself wearing them on social media.

Just two years ago, it was reported that PreMadonna’s net worth sat around $2 million and she’s only earned more in the meantime.

While it’s not verified, one report even puts her net worth at $101 million. Considering that PreMadonna has made music, written a book and her Waist Gang Society is a household name, that may be realistic.

Who is PreMadonna’s husband?

PreMadonna has been talking about her husband Buck for quite some time. So much so that when she married him in 2016, many thought they were already married.

In fact, when she was on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, PreMadonna said that her connection to the show was through her husband Buck, who knew Kirk and Rasheeda Frost.

What we do know is that PreMadonna and Buck tied the knot in 2016 and shared photos from the event on social media.

So PreMadonna has been officially married to Buck Thomas for about three and a half years now. When it comes to how long this couple has been together, she has been less precise.

“You know what, I never answer those types of questions, we’ve been together long enough I think,” PreMadonna told VH1. “It’s been years though. I just like to say long enough. You know what, because when you give people a specific number of years then it’s not forever. You want it to last forever so why would you put a date or a time frame on it.”

Love & Hip Hop: Miami airs Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.