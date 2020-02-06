Peter Weber speaks out about Victoria Fuller’s White Lives Matter photoshoot

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Peter Weber and the women went to Costa Rica during Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, where a group date resulted in a photoshoot.

The winner of the photoshoot was promised a cover of Cosmopolitan.

Victoria Fuller ended up winning the challenge, and she and Peter were supposed to have a Cosmopolitan cover together.

But when the episode had aired, and no cover had been revealed, fans wondered what had happened. As it turns out, Victoria had been part of another photoshoot that had the editor pull the cover.

Peter Weber addresses the controversy for the second time

Peter now reveals that he had no idea that Victoria had done a photoshoot for a White Lives Matter campaign. Even though it isn’t what it sounds like, the editor of Cosmpolitan thought the title of the campaign was too racist to continue working with her.

“I never supported Victoria with the campaign that she was a part of,” Peter told Access Hollywood this week after being criticized for previous comments on the matter. “I’m learning about all of this as it comes out, just like everyone else is.”

When Peter first talked about this controversy, he didn’t distance himself from the name of the photoshoot, and he didn’t condemn the White Lives Matter approach.

“Headlines were definitely taken out of context,” he explained, adding, “In no way will I ever support that type of campaign.”

Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Jessica Pels pulled the cover before The Bachelor aired, revealing that the magazine didn’t support the work that Victoria had previously done.

Peter Weber didn’t know about White Lives Matter photos

Peter first spoke out about the issue with AOL’s BUILD series on Tuesday, revealing that he had heard the news along with everyone else.

In addition, he refused to speak out about it and said that he did enjoy the time he had spent with Victoria during her time on the show.

Victoria’s work with the White Lives Matter campaign had been revealed by an Instagram account called BachelorClues. The account posted the photo of Victoria on January 4.

Victoria commented on the post, according to Access, defending her position. The name doesn’t apply to people, but rather the white and blue Marlins fish.

“It would be nice for you to gather all facts before jumping to bash someone. The company ‘We Love Marlins’ is in support of catching white, blue, and black marlins & releasing them back into the wild. In regards to a sensitive topic, I come from a VERY large fishing town where Marlin tournaments are held every year! Glad to clear this up….”

She later added that she could see how the photoshoot could be offensive.

“I definitely see how this could be offensive. I apologize immensely it was never my intention to lessen this matter,” she wrote at the time.

As we’ve previously reported, Victoria is known for controversies.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.