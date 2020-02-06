Naked and Afraid preview: Threesomes, hot twins, and extremely shocked monkeys

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The new season of Naked and Afraid is here this February and the action is really ramped up. For the upcoming season, producers have found some hot twin females, a threesome of two men and one woman, and a married couple who are pretty handsy with each other because they are married.

Cue the pixellating machine as Discovery’s bonkers reality series takes people out of their element and out of their clothing and puts them in places where clothing might come in handy. That’s especially true when its freezing cold or blisteringly hot and people fry up under the sun. There are predators, bugs, and general awkward moments.

“It’s the ultimate test of human endurance where survivalists bring nothing and give everything to make it through to the end. And this season, every adventure has something the audience – and the survivalists – have never seen before,” says Discovery in their press release.

One could say that this is the most body-positive TV series on the tube.

Fans already know the drill, find the biggest leaf you can find and become the Karl Lagerfeld of outdoor makeshift fashion pronto! The clever draping of fanny packs made from scavenged items too is always a good time. But no matter what these people do, we can see their butts all the time. Lucky us.

In the preview clip below we see a person sitting in a tree, climbing a side of a mountain, holding hands, and smooching. Meanwhile, the monkeys watching these humans look like they’re about to fall out of their trees from disbelief. There’s always snakes and biting insects to look forward to as well.

What’s new this season?

It’s a supersized deal as the show covers five continents and the most punishing environments to date, including shark-infested waters off of the Bermuda Triangle, snake-filled jungles in the Philippines, and the frozen terrain of the American North.

Naked and Afraid takes these exhibitionist survivalists to the faraway places to test their skills and this season their willpower will be challenged more than ever. In every location, the wild cards are: Will they secure edible food, potable water, adequate shelter, and the aforementioned on the spot Macguyvered clothing and shoes?

This season sees the first-ever sibling pairs enter the challenge and put their family ties to the ultimate test. Oh, they’re gorgeous too.

Baring it all for the first time ever, the two twin sisters and two brothers take on a unique four-person, 21-day challenge. Discovery says: “The siblings must survive the elements – and each other – as tensions run high and bonds are tested like never before.”

Other firsts this season include an affectionate married couple set loose in the Philippine jungle, plus a risque threesome challenge with two men and one woman in the Colombian rainforest.

Others include two survivalists attempting to make it on barren islands in the very popular location for reality TV right now: The Bermuda Triangle.

Discovery notes:

In addition to being tested in extreme environments, including having to cover over 21-miles of African Savannah in apex predator territory in 21 days, endure subfreezing temperatures in the mountains of Montana and survive a haunted jungle in Mexico that shakes even All-Star survivalists to their core, the survivalists must also overcome extreme mental challenges. After winning her battle with breast cancer twice, one survivalist must survive 21-days in the Andros Islands surrounded by relentless tropical storms and impossible terrain as she hopes to honor her late friend’s wish for her to complete the NAKED AND AFRAID challenge.

Just how naked are they on Naked and Afraid?

Pretty freaking naked. Actually yes, there are no outs, the people who do this challenge have to remain naked or they are off the show.

Watch the preview clip to see just how close to the edge of television decency they can go!

The two-hour premiere of Naked And Afraid airs Sunday night (beginning February 23, 2020) at 8/7c on Discovery Channel.