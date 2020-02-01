My 600-lb Life update: Gina spotted in a series of adult BBW videos

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

This week’s cast member on My 600-lb Life is Gina Krasley and she brings a little more to the table as she allegedly starred in some BBW adult videos in her past.

As we mentioned last week. Gina Krasley has been one of the stories of My 600-lb Life, a show that has as many disappointments as successes.

The struggles on the show included her wife Beth, which caused a rift with Gina’s mother. However, recent photos posted online (since removed), show that Gina seems to look much healthier now.

However, Dr. Now weighed her at her return and she had gained weight, therefore seeing her surgery canceled.

However, new rumors might put a strain on her from this point on.

Gina Krasley’s reported BBW adult videos

Starcasm reports that Gina Krasley allegedly starred in some BBW adult videos.

The reason this is alleged is that, while the woman in the videos looks and sounds exactly like Krasley, including her hairstyle and glasses, Starcasm has gotten no confirmation of denial from Krasley herself.

However, once her episode aired and the rumors of the BBW adult videos hit, Gina Krasley deleted all her public pages and contact information. This includes two different YouTube channels and her Instagram account (which is why those improved photos are no longer available to see).

Before this, Krasley was very active on her social media and YouTube accounts.

The videos that allegedly star Gina Krasley are located on more of the more popular adult video sites and there are at least five videos there with the actress named “Miss GG.”

In one of the videos, Miss GG gets into a bathtub with another woman she claims is her sister and in another, there is a woman who remains off camera. The others are Miss GG by herself.

Miss GG mentioned in one of the videos that viewers were about to see something they had never seen her do before, making it sound like there was a series of videos for a specific site. The popular site these are found on just pulls videos from other random sites.

This is not new for My 600-lb Life

Believe it or not, this isn’t even new for patients on My 600-lb Life.

Pauline Potter starred in Season 2 as the world’s heaviest woman (643 pounds). She worked in the BBW adult film genre years before My 600-lb Life even started airing.

A second woman, Renee Biran also worked in the BBW genre under the pseudonym Massive Mocha.