My 600-lb Life exclusive: Joyce Del Viscovo says ‘shut up and give me the food’

This season of My 600-lb Life has had some huge ups and downs with the featured patients of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. The patients have been in some interesting situations and somehow have managed to stick to the plan to get their lives back in order.

This week sees Joyce Del Viscovo, a 44-year-old woman from Gardner, Kansas who recently hit rock bottom when her weight got so critical that she had to close the daycare facility she ran, and it was a tough deal for her as it had always been her dream to run this facility.

And now, because she can no longer get around and fulfill her duties for the children under her care, her depression has spiraled out of control exacerbating her bad eating habits.

What kind of life does Joyce Del Viscovo live?

A claustrophobic and lonely life. Now she lives a one-room existence, her bad diet and lack of exercise have her looking 20 years older than her chronological years.

She is relying on her round the clock live-in care assistant Dawn for everything. The occasional visit from her disappointed mom is the only break from the agony of her steadily diminishing life.

Joyce also is blaming everyone for serving her food that is bad for her yet refuses to eat smaller healthy meals.

In the clip she says:

“I know my family and Dawn are all worried about me too and they don’t think I’m gonna make it much longer. But just like me they keep doing what they’ve been doing and help me eat this stuff I’m not supposed to have now. And I know when I do that my mom’s judging me when I eat a lot… but as much as it bothers me there’s part of me where I don’t care. I almost kind of have the attitude of like ‘duh, I don’t get this big eating small amounts so why would you expect me to do so?’ So I just want to say, you know. ‘shut up and give me the food and then leave if you have a problem with it.'”

When Dr. Now sees what he is up against with Joyce, he is able to arrange a disability medical transport to get Joyce from Kansas City to Houston, Texas. This is a one-way ticket because Joyce’s enormous size means that she won’t be able to make the trip more than once until some of the weight is knocked off of her. She’s beyond morbidly obese.

The ride is completely painful and uncomfortable all the time for someone of her girth and overall size, but her journey’s rocky start gets her to Houston where she is immediately hospitalized and placed on a very controlled diet.

After the wild diet she is used to with calorific meals and goodies, her weight, of course, drops like flies. Joyce is able to lose many pounds simply by the calorie restrictions in the hospital, but the real test comes when Dr. Now sends her home to see if she can stick to the diet on her own.

We’ve seen an extended preview and the road is rough as she gains back at least 60 pounds causing Dr. Now to lose his mind with her. He has no patience for her excuses, as it has been sloppy eating that made her backslide in her weight goals.

My 600-lb Life exclusive preview of Joyce

See how Joyce has eaten herself into a prison of her own making, yet she blames and refuses to take any responsibility.

Can Dr. Now snap her out of her refusal to do the right thing by herself, or is she doomed to fail?

My 600-lb Life airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.