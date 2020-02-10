My 600-lb Life update: Alicia Kirgan shares happy news about relationship, weight loss journey

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

For fans who love to follow the achievements of the cast of My 600-lb Life, there has been some good news for fans of Alicia Kirgan.

Kirgan posted her own photos on Facebook and they are extraordinary.

Who is Alicia Kirgan?

Alicia Kirgan was highlighted in 2018 on My 600-lb Life and she achieved the dream of the skin removal surgery following the weight loss success.

Alicia, like many people in the reality series, started her weight gain as a child. Her father spent all his time in bars drinking while her mother worked to support the family.

Her mother’s resentment of her father bled over into their relationship.

Alicia Kirgan turned to food to help her deal with the stress of her family life. It also didn’t help that her mother had no patience for Alicia’s issues and blamed her for the weight gain.

Alicia was 622 pounds by the time she appeared on My 600-lb Life.

However, Alicia found a support system in her boyfriend Tim.

Much like her addiction to food, Tim also had an addiction, but he had conquered his drug addiction and that gave Alicia the determination she needed to push on with her own issues.

After working with Dr. Now for five months, she lost enough weight to qualify for weight loss surgery. When the food cravings returned, Tim convinced her to have a heart-to-heart with her mother and the two finally had a breakthrough.

She lost 186 pounds at the time, a third of her peak body weight.

Alicia Kirgan updates her fans

As far as the recent photos show, Alicia has dropped even more weight and is looking incredible.

The photos were shared on Facebook, two years after her appearance on My 600-lb Life, and she proved that she is still losing weight and reached another milestone.

On January 24th two years ago my episode aired and life as I knew it was forever changed! Posted by Alicia Kirgan – As seen on TV on Saturday, January 25, 2020

“Someone must really be feeling me, cause this man rarely even posts to Facebook but this morning he has been blowing this page up with both sweet and funny posts and sharing lots of great photos like this one,” she wrote.

Alicia Kirgan also said that the hardest part was the mental aspects she had to battle. She said that she just needed to stay positive because in her words, “positivity breeds positivity.”

Alicia also got a Where Are They Now? episode in August 2019 that showed her success journey.