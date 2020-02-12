Michel’le shocks the group in this exclusive Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition sneak peek

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Michel’le and her boyfriend Stew are just one of the couples featured on this season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, and they aren’t even the most shocking of the group. So when Michel’le makes a confession during the upcoming episode, everyone is surprised.

At the very beginning of the latest Marriage Boot Camp sneak peek, Michel’le makes a comment that is hard to make out, but the gist of it is that she said Joseline Hernandez is her boyfriend Stew’s type.

Even Joseline herself was shocked and those who have seen her in action on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and now Miami, knows that she has tons of confidence.

Joseline’s boyfriend, Balistic Beats, looks over at Stew and says, “Me and you need to have a conversation.”

Stew, wide-eyed and in shock, can’t believe what Michel’le just blurted out.

At the same time, the whole house seemed to have erupted into chaos as they all discussed Michel’le’s reveal that she thinks her man would be attracted to the Puerto Rican princess.

In the confessional, Stew says, “Why on God’s green Earth would you say something as stupid as Joseline is your type? She’s never met any of the women that I’ve dated, so to me, this illusion of a type is a figment of her own imagination.”

It took quite a bit for Dr. Ish and Judge Toler to get the group back under control after what Michel’le said. Then, Judge Toler told her, “Everybody in here thinks that you are so way off on that.”

And while Michel’le continued to argue that Joseline Hernandez is a beautiful woman, the judge doesn’t want to hear it.

“I rarely say people are wrong, but you got that wrong,” she told Michel’le.

Michel’le doesn’t seem to want to drop it, but Stew is ready to move on and still can’t believe what his girlfriend told the Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition cast. Is she dealing with some serious insecurity?

She insists that Stew loves beautiful women, and she feels like she’s not his type.

Part of the problem is that Stew is younger than Michel’le, and she feels like that is an issue with them when in reality, the only thing that seems to be causing issues is her insistence that everyone but her is Stew’s type.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 10/9c on WEtv.