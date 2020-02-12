Married at First Sight rumors: We now know the fate of another couple

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

So far, we know the fate of almost all the couples this season on Married at First Sight. Now thanks to blogger Mafsfan, we have information about the fate of the last couple.

What happened with the other couples

Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin have split up. Brandon filed for an annulment from his marriage, prior to the conclusions of the weddings airing — a Married at First Sight first.

As previously reported, that move allegedly got Brandon uninvited to the reunion taping.

Michael Watson and Meka Jones also split up. Michael also filed for an annulment, but before the conclusion of the honeymoons airing. The couple spent the majority of their honeymoon sleeping in separate hotel rooms and barely speaking to one another.

Zack Justice and Mindy Shiben split up as well. As previously reported, the couple allegedly did not move in together after the honeymoon was over. Zach made it very clear that he is not attracted to Mindy, and as previously reported, the couple allegedly asked for a divorce on Decision Day.

Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer seem to be still going strong. As previously reported, the couple were seen together after the reunion taping with their rings still on.

The only couple that hasn’t had any info spilled about them is Derek Sherman and Katie Conrad. Mafsfan has dropped the info about their fate.

What’s the deal with Katie and Derek

The good news is that Katie and Derek allegedly decide to stay married on Decision Day. Yay! The bad news is that by the time the reunion aired, the couple were allegedly no longer together. Boo!

This couple, who seem to be great together, started off rocky before ever meeting. Katie had an ex-boyfriend who seemed to want her back only because she was getting married. Viewers spent the first two episodes hearing Katie talk about him nonstop.

But once Katie saw Derek, all conversations about the ex went out the window. The married couple seemed really into each other and even consummated their relationship on the honeymoon. Derek said in a confessional on the honeymoon that he had a crush on his wife. Aww!

Previews for later episodes this season show Katie mentioning that she still has feelings for her ex. Hopefully, this isn’t what breaks the couple up.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.