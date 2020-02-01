Love & Hip Hop’s K. Michelle drops her surrogate, still planning to have twins

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

K. Michelle has been very open about her plans to have twin girls via a surrogate. On the latest season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, she showed the person that she had chosen and some of the struggles she was facing with her.

Recently, K. Michelle had an interview with Madame Noire and discussed why she decided to drop the surrogate now and what she plans to do for a replacement surrogate.

What happened with the surrogate she previously chose

K. Michelle said in her interview that she met Tannae, the women who was going to serve as her surrogate, in an Ikea. After helping her pay for her kid’s birthday parties and giving her a chance at television by featuring her on Love and Hip Hop, the young lady betrayed her.

“Oh hell no. I’m not using that clown,” K. Michelle told Madame Noire, before going on to explain how she had been stabbed in the back by a woman she had been helping.

“They put you on TV and you go behind my back and sign a Love and Hip Hop contract,” the R&B singer said. “They use it as a bargaining power against me, thinking, we have your story you have to sign up. Well as long as ain’t no eggs in her, you ain’t never got my story!”

K. Michelle said that the contract that Tannae signed with Love and Hip Hop only netted her $500 and she could have done so much more for her if only she hadn’t gone behind K. Michelle’s back.

She also said that the surrogate has yet to receive her $500 and that her boyfriend was also a big reason she decided not to go with Tennae. K. Michelle said, “So the dude asking me for a contract like he got a uterus! Why are you even in this?”

K.Michelle said that she has decided to go with someone who “don’t know not one K. Michelle song.”

Her plans for surrogacy in the future

K. Michelle says she will go forward with her plans to hire a surrogate to carry twin girls through an agency.

She has a 16-year-old son. So when asked why it was so important to her to have these babies, K. Michelle said that she missed a lot of time with her son and her instinct hasn’t been fulfilled yet.

“I didn’t get to see a lot of stuff because I was out there working for my son,” she said. “Now he’s getting ready for college and we have the greatest relationship.”

We wish K. Michelle all the best in her surrogate search.